Chris Paul is set to rejoin the Los Angeles Clippers after spending 2011-17 with the team. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

A 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA honoree, Paul has hinted this will likely be his final season in the league. He will reportedly earn $3.6 million on a one-year deal. This will be his 21st season.

The 40-year-old started his career with what was previously the New Orleans Hornets (now known as the Pelicans). He captivated the league with his dazzling playmaking and efficient scoring, earning the nickname ‘Point God.’ He joined the Clippers in the prime of his career and made six straight playoff appearances alongside Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and JJ Redick.

Unfortunately, the Clippers never advanced past the Western Conference Semifinals, but the team was consistently one of the best in the West. The current roster is well-positioned to be among the top contenders this upcoming season.

One of the underrated feats of last season is Paul played all 82 games and started every one of them. He hadn’t done that since 2014-15. In 28 minutes per game, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

Paul was pursued by several teams but being in Los Angeles also allows him to be close to family.

Is Paul Set For Bench Role?

The only time Paul hasn’t been a starter in his 20 NBA seasons was playing behind Stephen Curry for the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24. He came off the bench 40 times in 58 games played.

It is widely expected James Harden and Bradley Beal will be the starting backcourt. Harden and Paul memorably started together during their time with the Houston Rockets, but at this latter stage of Paul’s career, it makes more sense for him to shepherd bench units.

There is always the possibility Paul may be playing well enough to be part of closing lineups. He’ll also be great insurance as someone capable of starting if injury strikes.