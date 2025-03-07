2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Results and Schedule

The Big Ten Conference has long been a powerhouse in women’s college basketball. But this year, something was different.

The conference expanded, welcoming UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington, a seismic shift in realignment that reshaped the competitive landscape. And almost immediately, the new arrivals took over.

At the top of the standings, it was a West Coast takeover. USC (27-2) and UCLA (26-2) surged to the top of the Big Ten, and the conference’s regular-season championship came down to one final battle.

Saturday night. USC vs. UCLA. One game for the regular season title.

And when it mattered most, USC delivered.

Behind another electrifying performance from JuJu Watkins—who dropped 30 points and five assists—the Trojans rolled past the Bruins, 80-67, clinching their first regular-season conference title in 30 years. Kiki Iriafen nearly had a double-double, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds, as USC secured the No. 1 seed in its first-ever Big Ten tournament.

JUJU WATKINS TONIGHT 🔥 • 38 POINTS

• 11 REBOUNDS

• 8 BLOCKS

• 5 ASSISTS

• 6/9 3PM

• 12/26 FG USC DEFEATS UNDEFEATED UCLA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vgg9gxVUln — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) February 14, 2025

Now, just one week later, the Bruins and Trojans could be on a collision course again. No. 1 seed USC and No. 2 seed UCLA both earned double-byes and will begin their tournament runs in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Could we see a rematch for the Big Ten Championship on Sunday?

The journey starts now.

When and Where is the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament?

📍 Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana

📆 Dates: March 5-9, 2025

It’s the home of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, but this week, it will belong to the best of the Big Ten.

How to Watch the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

🏀 TV & Streaming Coverage:

First Round: Peacock

Peacock Second Round, Quarterfinals & Semifinals: Big Ten Network (BTN), FOX Sports app

Big Ten Network (BTN), FOX Sports app Championship Game: CBS

From underdogs pulling off upsets to title favorites proving their dominance, fans won’t miss a moment.

The Road to a Big Ten Championship: Schedule and Bracket

First Round – March 5

🏀 Game 1: No. 12 Washington 79, No. 13 Minnesota 65

🏀 Game 2: No. 10 Nebraska 84, No. 15 Rutgers 60

🏀 Game 3: No. 11 Iowa 81, No. 14 Wisconsin 64

Second Round – March 6

🏀 Game 4: No. 9 Indiana 78, No. 8 Oregon 62 (BTN)

🏀 Game 5: No. 5 Michigan 66, No. 12 Washington 58 (BTN)

🏀 Game 6: No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Nebraska – 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

🏀 Game 7: No. 6 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Iowa – 25 min. after Game 6 (BTN)

Quarterfinals – March 7

🏀 Game 8: No. 1 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana – 12:00 p.m. (BTN)

🏀 Game 9: No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 5 Michigan – 25 min. after Game 8 (BTN)

🏀 Game 10: No. 2 UCLA vs. Winner of Game 6 – 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

🏀 Game 11: No. 3 Ohio State vs. Winner of Game 7 – 25 min. after Game 10 (BTN)

Semifinals – March 8

🏀 Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 – 3:00 p.m. (BTN)

🏀 Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 – 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Championship – March 9

🏆 Game 14: Big Ten Championship – 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

A Tournament of Heavyweights and Dark Horses

USC & UCLA: A New Rivalry Takes Center Stage

USC’s dominant win over UCLA was just the latest chapter in what could become one of the best rivalries in the Big Ten. With both teams ranked in the top five nationally, they are the favorites to meet again in Sunday’s title game.

But this isn’t a two-team race.

Can Ohio State or Maryland Break Through?

Both the Buckeyes (24-5) and Terrapins (23-6) earned double-byes, setting up a dangerous path for any team hoping to take them down. Ohio State has been a model of consistency all season, while Maryland’s balanced attack makes them a legitimate title threat.

Watch Out for Indiana & Michigan

Indiana has been tested against the Big Ten’s best and has the depth to make a deep run. Meanwhile, Michigan is playing its best basketball at the right time, making them a dangerous No. 5 seed.

The JuJu Watkins Factor

At just 19 years old, JuJu Watkins has already become must-watch basketball.

She leads USC in scoring and has been unstoppable in big games.

In her Big Ten debut season, she has cemented herself as one of the best players in the nation.

If USC is going to win its first Big Ten Tournament, it will be Watkins leading the charge.

A New Era, A Familiar Goal: A Big Ten Championship

The Big Ten has changed.

New teams. New stars. New rivalries.

But the mission remains the same: win the Big Ten, and set the stage for March Madness.

Five days. One champion.

And by Sunday night, the Big Ten will have a new titleholder—maybe even a new dynasty in the making.