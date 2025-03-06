2025 NBA Championship Odds: Lakers Title Chances Have Improved 79% Since Doncic Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers rejuvenated their roster ahead of the 2024-25 trade deadline. General manager Rob Pelinka pulled off an incredible deal to acquire Luka Doncic.

Since the trade happened, the Lakers are 11-2. The team has won 19 of their last 23 games and is on an incredible hot streak. That includes seven straight wins. Before the trade for Luka, the Lakers were (+4000) to win the NBA Finals. Now, they are (+850) to win. The fourth-lowest odds of any team.

Does LeBron James have another championship run in him?

Here come the Lakers 😤 L.A. has won seven straight and are 13-2 in their last 15 games. They are currently +1300 to win the title this season.pic.twitter.com/dfz0nLlFif — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) March 5, 2025

Lakers fans can personally thank Mavericks GM Nico Harrison for changing the course of their 2024-25 season. Harrison took the wrong approach to trading Doncic. Instead of making it publicly known he was available, Harrison only spoke with Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka. Nico Harrison could have gotten far more for Doncic but he chose to only negotiate with one team.

Since the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic, they are 11-2. That includes a current seven-game win streak. At 39-21, the Lakers are second in the Western Conference. They have 22 games left this season, including a matchup on Thursday vs. the Knicks. In nine starts with the Lakers, Luka Doncic is averaging (22.9) points, (8.2) rebounds, (7.7) assists, and (1.7) steals per game. Pairing Doncic and LeBron James has made the Lakers a true championship contender.

Against the Pelicans on Tuesday, LeBron and Luka became the first Lakers teammates with 30+ points and at least five threes in one game. Additionally, they are the first Lakers duo since 1970 to have 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists over a six-game span. Los Angeles would love to win another championship with LeBron James in the final years of his career. Acquiring Luka Doncic has put them in a position to do that. How far can the Lakers go in the postseason with the duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic?