NBA

2025 NBA draft: Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis could be a top-five pick in June

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on February 26, 2025

Kasparas Jakucionis Illinois pic

With an 81-61 win on Tuesday vs. Iowa, Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak. The team is 18-11 this season and is 10-8 in Big 10 play. Illinois has two games left in the regular season before the conference tourney and March Madness. 

Leading the Fighting Illini offensively in 2024-25 is freshman guard, Kasparas Jakucionis. The 18-year-old has been impressive to watch for Illinois. With his skill level and size, Jakucionis has the potential to be a top-five draft pick in June.

Where will Kasparas Jakucionis be drafted?


Rutgers’ Dylan Harper will likely be the first guard selected in the 2025 draft.  However, other guards shouldn’t be far behind. One of them is Kasparas Jakucionis from Illinois. The freshman guard has been an offensive threat for the Fighting Illini all season. Jakucionis’ (15.3) points and (4.8) assists per game leads the team in 2024-25.

At six-foot-six, 200 pounds, Kasparas Jakucionis has the skills and size to be a dominant player at the next level. The only downside to his game is his athleticism for a player his height. Regardless, Jakucionis makes up for that on offense. For a freshman, Kasparas Jakucionis is extremely advanced in the pick-and-roll game. That playstyle will translate effortlessly to the NBA.

NBA mock drafts have Kasparas Jakucionis going as the fifth overall pick in 2025. His (.326) three-point percentage is not awful but it can certainly use improvement. As a six-foot-six PG, Jakucionis has a great feel for the game and is decisive with the ball in his hands. Kasparas Jakucionis will benefit from playing in the NBA alongside quality players. His Illinois teammates shoot (.305) percent from deep this season. His assists numbers will increase in the pros with better players around him. Will Kasparas Jakucionis be a top-five pick this summer?