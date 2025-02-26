2025 NBA draft: Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis could be a top-five pick in June

With an 81-61 win on Tuesday vs. Iowa, Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak. The team is 18-11 this season and is 10-8 in Big 10 play. Illinois has two games left in the regular season before the conference tourney and March Madness.

Leading the Fighting Illini offensively in 2024-25 is freshman guard, Kasparas Jakucionis. The 18-year-old has been impressive to watch for Illinois. With his skill level and size, Jakucionis has the potential to be a top-five draft pick in June.

Where will Kasparas Jakucionis be drafted?

NBA Draft Report: Kasparas Jakucionis Of Illinois (@BettingOnX on a player who has the total package as an on-ball offensive engine) https://t.co/q060E7C0Gl — RealGM (@RealGM) February 25, 2025



Rutgers’ Dylan Harper will likely be the first guard selected in the 2025 draft. However, other guards shouldn’t be far behind. One of them is Kasparas Jakucionis from Illinois. The freshman guard has been an offensive threat for the Fighting Illini all season. Jakucionis’ (15.3) points and (4.8) assists per game leads the team in 2024-25.

At six-foot-six, 200 pounds, Kasparas Jakucionis has the skills and size to be a dominant player at the next level. The only downside to his game is his athleticism for a player his height. Regardless, Jakucionis makes up for that on offense. For a freshman, Kasparas Jakucionis is extremely advanced in the pick-and-roll game. That playstyle will translate effortlessly to the NBA.

NBA mock drafts have Kasparas Jakucionis going as the fifth overall pick in 2025. His (.326) three-point percentage is not awful but it can certainly use improvement. As a six-foot-six PG, Jakucionis has a great feel for the game and is decisive with the ball in his hands. Kasparas Jakucionis will benefit from playing in the NBA alongside quality players. His Illinois teammates shoot (.305) percent from deep this season. His assists numbers will increase in the pros with better players around him. Will Kasparas Jakucionis be a top-five pick this summer?