Everyone has a take when it comes to the 2025 NBA Draft. We react and judge way too early but is there ever any accountability?

Sure, it’s a fun exercise making a mock draft and all, but we also want to be right. With that in mind, I’ve put together several mock drafts to keep a tally of who’s the most accurate, but also to create a mock draft estimate.

Below is a list of the top 32 based on their average selections across eight outlets. The eight outlets used are ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, Draftnet, Draftroom, CBS, Yahoo and Tankathon.

As expected, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to select Cooper Flagg while the San Antonio Spurs seem set to pick Dylan Harper.

Most drafts have VJ Edgecombe going third to the Philadelphia 76er. It’s a big change compared to a month ago, when Ace Bailey seemed a lock for that spot. In fact, even Kon Knueppel appears to have leapfrogged Bailey as someone who intrigues the Charlotte Hornets.

When you see (+) or (-) next to a player’s name, it’s referencing how many spots they’ve risen or fallen compared to last week. So, no one has risen more than Joan Beringer (21st to 16th). No one has fallen more than Liam McNeeley (15th to 21st) and Jase Richardson (19th to 25th).

After the draft, we’ll get to see which players went above or below what the general consensus was heading into the draft. I’ve also included 31st and 32nd based on average, just in case Noah Penda and Ben Saraf sneak into the first round.

Remember, our own Ben Pfeifer has his own mock draft you can track as well.

Points To Note With NBA Mock Draft Estimate

There are some things to keep in mind when looking at this table. Taking an average of several mock drafts is designed to show exactly that and not more. This final average is not accounting for which team is in that spot and what those specific needs may be. It’s also not weighing their majority selection.

Carter Bryant is a good example. The mock draft estimate has him ninth but he isn’t projected to go ninth by any of the outlets.

Seeing the different outlets’ choices also allows us to assess just how wide a range a player has. As a result, we know how concrete expectations should be.

Noa Essengue is someone with a very wide range. He’s projected as low as 23rd by CBS but also as high as ninth by ESPN. On the flip side, Cedric Coward is projected to go between 14th and 17th, so perhaps we should be a bit surprised if he lands outside of that.

Lastly, please note the ages listed for the players. They are based on how old they will be for the majority of the 2025-26 NBA season.