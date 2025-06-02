2025 NBA Finals: Thunder Vs. Pacers TV Schedule & How To Watch

The NBA playoffs are down to its final two where the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

Very few would have picked against the Thunder getting here, but the Pacers are certainly a surprise. They’ve done it the hard way, too, knocking out the 64-18 Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round and a New York Knicks team riding the high of taking out the champs.

The Thunder’s biggest test came in the second round going seven games against the Denver Nuggets. That series served to only sharpen them. Going up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Finals, Oklahoma City’s defense was on a string in stifling their opponent.

This series is fascinating in so many ways. For starters, the league’s new MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going up against a team without a player that received a single MVP vote. Depth is a strength for both teams, and how that chess battle plays out will be crucial.

Pascal Siakam is viewed as the No. 2 on the Pacers but is fresh of winning East Finals MVP. He’ll be expected to give Jalen Williams a run for his money as far as being the best ‘Robin’ in the series.

Oklahoma City thrive on creating turnovers that create easy baskets. Indiana is outstanding both in defensive and offensive transition. This aspect of the game may just be what decides the series.

Below is how you can watch all the dynamics of this series play out.

How To Watch NBA Finals

Game 1: Thursday, June 5 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Thursday, June 5 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC Game 2: Sunday, June 8 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, ABC

Sunday, June 8 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, ABC Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Wednesday, June 11 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC Game 4: Friday, June 13 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Friday, June 13 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 16 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Monday, June 16 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 19 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Thursday, June 19 @ 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 22 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, ABC

Series Format/Bracket

The NBA Finals follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7 (if necessary). The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

In this case, the Thunder secured home court by virtue of its league-best 68-14 regular season record.

Thunder Vs. Pacers Season Series

Oklahoma City took the season series 2-0, as they did against every Eastern conference team not named the Cavs. The Thunder will be the first to tell you that doesn’t mean anything on this grand stage.