The No. 2 Boston Celtics will start their title defense with a first-round series against the No. 7 Orlando Magic.

Orlando earned its seventh seed after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament Tuesday night. Despite winning 61 games, Boston finished with the second seed behind the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Magic have been a tad underwhelming at 41-41, struggling to create offense even after both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner returned from oblique injuries. They certainly have the size and toughness to pose problems for Boston’s offense, but the biggest challenge they’ll face is in keeping up offensively.

Boston’s biggest concern this postseason is the health of Jaylen Brown. Last year’s NBA Finals MVP received injections in his ailing right knee and had his load significantly managed down the final stretch of the regular season.

This series will be an interesting test to see where he’s at. Listed below are all the dates, times and networks to catch the series:

How To Watch Celtics Vs. Magic

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 @ 3:30 p.m. EST. Watch on ABC.

Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 @ 7:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Game 3: Friday, April 25 @ 7:00 p.m. EST. Watch on ESPN.

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 @ 7:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 29. Time and TV Network TBD.

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1. Time and TV Network TBD.

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3. Time and TV Network TBD.

Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7, if applicable. The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if needed).

The winner of this Celtics-Magic matchup will face the winner of the series between the No. 3 New York Knicks and No. 6 Detroit Pistons.

Celtics Vs. Magic Season Series

Orlando won the season series, 2-1, though there’s nothing to taken from the April 9 game when Boston rested its entire starting five.