The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

As the top seed, the Cavs will have another opportunity to make a statement against a Pacers team which looks formidable in its own right.

The Cavs could not have made a bigger statement in the first round than a sweep of the Miami Heat, including winning the final two games by a combined 92 points.

If there is a point of curiosity, it’s Darius Garland didn’t play the final two games because of some discomfort in the big toe of his left foot.

Indiana, meanwhile, defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round for a second straight year. Tyrese Haliburton has responded brilliantly to talk of him being overrated, while Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner have been very good.

The series took on a different tenor after Damian Lillard tore his Achilles, so this Cavs team will present a real test of how good the Pacers are.

Below are the dates, times and TV networks to catch every minute of what should be a captivating series:

How To Watch Cavaliers Vs. Pacers

Game 1: Sunday, May 4 @ 6:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Game 2: Tuesday, May 6 @ 7:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Game 3: Friday, May 9 @ 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 13. Time TBD, TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 15. Time TBD, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18. Time TBD, TV Network TBD

Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7 (if necessary). The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

The winner of Cavs-Pacers will face the winner of the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks matchup.

Cavaliers Vs. Pacers Season Series

Indiana took the season series, 3-1. Don’t be fooled, though, as two of the games were in April when none of Garland, Donovan Mitchell or Evan Mobley played.