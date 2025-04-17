For the first time since that dramatic series in the bubble, the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will meet in the postseason.

The Clippers earned the matchup by defeating the Golden State Warriors on the final day of the season in overtime. Having won eight straight to finish the season, they will feel momentum is on their side.

Does Denver have a new lease on life or are they a team waiting to be read their last rites? We will find out soon enough. Either way, this is a series with plenty of star power between Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Jamal Murray.

A healthy Leonard changes the Clippers’ entire perception but it remains to be seen how long it will last.

Such is the nature of these two teams that we could have multiple instant classics before it’s all said and done, so get your popcorn ready for the dates and times below:

How To Watch Nuggets Vs. Clippers

Game 1: Saturday, April 19 @ 3:30 p.m. EST. Watch on ESPN.

Saturday, April 19 @ 3:30 p.m. EST. Watch on ESPN. Game 2: Monday, April 21 @ 10:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Monday, April 21 @ 10:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT. Game 3: Thursday, April 24 @. Time: TBD. Watch on NBA TV.

Thursday, April 24 @. Time: TBD. Watch on NBA TV. Game 4: Saturday, April 26 @ 8:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Saturday, April 26 @ 8:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT. Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 28. Time and TV Network TBD.

Tuesday, April 28. Time and TV Network TBD. Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1. Time and TV Network TBD.

Thursday, May 1. Time and TV Network TBD. Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3. Time and TV Network TBD.

Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home court advantage hosts the first two games along with Game 5 and Game 7. The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4, and 6.

The winner of this series between the Nuggets and Clippers will face the winner of the series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies/Sacramento Kings/Dallas Mavericks (one of these three teams will emerge from the Play-In Tournament as the eighth seed).

Nuggets Vs. Clippers Season Series

The season series was tied 2-2, though three of the games were played in Denver.