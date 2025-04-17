Headlines
2025 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets Vs. Clippers TV Schedule & How To Watch
For the first time since that dramatic series in the bubble, the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will meet in the postseason.
The Clippers earned the matchup by defeating the Golden State Warriors on the final day of the season in overtime. Having won eight straight to finish the season, they will feel momentum is on their side.
Does Denver have a new lease on life or are they a team waiting to be read their last rites? We will find out soon enough. Either way, this is a series with plenty of star power between Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Jamal Murray.
A healthy Leonard changes the Clippers’ entire perception but it remains to be seen how long it will last.
Such is the nature of these two teams that we could have multiple instant classics before it’s all said and done, so get your popcorn ready for the dates and times below:
How To Watch Nuggets Vs. Clippers
- Game 1: Saturday, April 19 @ 3:30 p.m. EST. Watch on ESPN.
- Game 2: Monday, April 21 @ 10:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.
- Game 3: Thursday, April 24 @. Time: TBD. Watch on NBA TV.
- Game 4: Saturday, April 26 @ 8:00 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.
- Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 28. Time and TV Network TBD.
- Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1. Time and TV Network TBD.
- Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3. Time and TV Network TBD.
Series Format/Bracket
Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home court advantage hosts the first two games along with Game 5 and Game 7. The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4, and 6.
The winner of this series between the Nuggets and Clippers will face the winner of the series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies/Sacramento Kings/Dallas Mavericks (one of these three teams will emerge from the Play-In Tournament as the eighth seed).
Nuggets Vs. Clippers Season Series
The season series was tied 2-2, though three of the games were played in Denver.
- Oct. 26: Clippers def. Nuggets 102-87 in Denver.
- Dec. 1: Clippers def. Nuggets 126-122 in L.A.
- Dec. 13: Nuggets def. Clippers 120-98 in Denver.
- Jan. 8: Nuggets def. Clippers 126-103 in Denver.