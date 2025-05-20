In a throwback, the New York Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Between Spike Lee cheering courtside and Reggie Miller providing color commentary, there will be plenty of nostalgia to go around.

This matchup provides so much to look forward to, beginning with Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton at the point of attack. Both guards have dominated in their own ways to lead their teams this far. They are the respective engines making their teams go and will once again have plenty to say about the fate of this series.

Old friends Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby will meet once again. Not to be overlooked, how Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart fare relative to Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard will have its own say in the series.

Then, there’s the battle of the bigs. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Myles Turner present their own conundrums to opposing defenses.

Does Rick Carlisle have the coaching edge against Tom Thibodeau? You’ll have to watch to find out.

How To Watch Knicks Vs. Pacers

Game 1: Wednesday, May 21 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Wednesday, May 21 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT Game 2: Friday, May 23 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Friday, May 23 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT Game 3: Sunday, May 25 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Sunday, May 25 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Tuesday, May 27 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday May 29 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Thursday May 29 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 31 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Saturday, May 31 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 2 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT

Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7 (if necessary). The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

The winner of this series will move on to the NBA Finals to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves.

Knicks Vs. Pacers Season Series

New York won the season series, 2-1, but as we saw in the previous round, that means little. The Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in six games after losing the season series 4-0. These two teams are playing their best basketball at the most important time.