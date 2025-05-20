NBA
2025 NBA Playoffs: Knicks Vs. Pacers TV Schedule & How To Watch
In a throwback, the New York Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Between Spike Lee cheering courtside and Reggie Miller providing color commentary, there will be plenty of nostalgia to go around.
This matchup provides so much to look forward to, beginning with Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton at the point of attack. Both guards have dominated in their own ways to lead their teams this far. They are the respective engines making their teams go and will once again have plenty to say about the fate of this series.
Old friends Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby will meet once again. Not to be overlooked, how Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart fare relative to Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard will have its own say in the series.
Then, there’s the battle of the bigs. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Myles Turner present their own conundrums to opposing defenses.
Does Rick Carlisle have the coaching edge against Tom Thibodeau? You’ll have to watch to find out.
How To Watch Knicks Vs. Pacers
- Game 1: Wednesday, May 21 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT
- Game 2: Friday, May 23 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT
- Game 3: Sunday, May 25 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT
- Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT
- Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday May 29 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT
- Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 31 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 2 @ 8:00 p.m. EST, TNT
Series Format/Bracket
Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7 (if necessary). The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).
The winner of this series will move on to the NBA Finals to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves.
Knicks Vs. Pacers Season Series
New York won the season series, 2-1, but as we saw in the previous round, that means little. The Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in six games after losing the season series 4-0. These two teams are playing their best basketball at the most important time.
- Oct. 25: Knicks win, 123-98, in New York.
- Nov. 10: Pacers win, 132-121, in New York.
- Feb. 11: Knicks win, 128-115, in Indiana.