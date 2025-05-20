The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

It was a bit of a slog for the Thunder, having to throw the kitchen sink at the Denver Nuggets to take them down in seven games. Minnesota benefited from Stephen Curry going down with a hamstring injury but took advantage in business-like fashion. Winning four straight to send the Golden State Warriors packing was an impressive show of maturity and ruthlessness.

Now, what do these two new juggernauts of the West have in store for each other? The battle of the alphas in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards is enough to whet any sports fan’s appetite.

Beyond them, both these teams are as deep as it gets in the league today and can suffocate opponents on the defensive end at will.

This matchup could prove worthy of the NBA Finals itself so buckle up. Below is everything you need to know about when to tune in.

How To Watch Thunder Vs. Wolves

Game 1: Tuesday, May 20 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN

Tuesday, May 20 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN Game 2: Thursday, May 22 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN

Thursday, May 22 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN Game 3: Saturday, May 24 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ABC

Saturday, May 24 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ABC Game 4: Monday, May 26 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN

Monday, May 26 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 28 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN

Wednesday, May 28 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 30 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN

Friday, May 30 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 1 @ 8:30 p.m. EST. ESPN

Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7 (if necessary). The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

The winner of this series will move on to the NBA Finals to face either the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers.

Thunder Vs. Wolves Season Series

The season series was squared 2-2. Both teams know they have to execute at a high level to earn every win in what should be a fascinating series.