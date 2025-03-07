2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: A Coin Flip, Updated Bracket, and Everything You Need to Know

In a conference defined by dominance, the SEC women’s basketball tournament found itself at a rare crossroads.

For Texas and South Carolina, the path to a No. 1 seed wasn’t decided on the court—but in the air.

Both teams finished 15-1 in conference play, splitting their regular-season matchups. Their résumés were nearly identical. Their firepower unmatched. And so, in the end, the decision came down to something far simpler: a coin toss.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey flipped, the coin landed on South Carolina’s emblem, and with that, the Gamecocks earned the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament for the fourth straight season.

In some ways, it’s fitting. The SEC has owned women’s college basketball in recent years, winning the last three national championships—South Carolina in 2022 and 2024, LSU in 2023. And now, with two powerhouse programs leading the way, the SEC Tournament is set to deliver another thrilling battle for supremacy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

When and Where is the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament?

📍 Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, South Carolina

📆 Dates: March 5-9, 2025

A familiar stage. A familiar storyline. But a tournament that promises anything but predictability.

How to Watch the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

🏀 TV Coverage:

First & Second Rounds: SEC Network

SEC Network Quarterfinals: ESPN (first two games), SEC Network (final two games)

ESPN (first two games), SEC Network (final two games) Semifinals: ESPN2

ESPN2 Championship Game: ESPN

Every shot, every upset, every championship moment—broadcast to a national audience.

The Road to the SEC Championship: Updated Schedule and Bracket

First Round – March 5

🏀 Game 1: No. 9 Tennessee 77, No. 16 Texas A&M 37

🏀 Game 2: No. 12 Georgia 79, No. 13 Arkansas 74

🏀 Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State 75, No. 15 Missouri 55

🏀 Game 4: No. 14 Florida 60, No. 11 Auburn 50

Second Round – March 6

🏀 Game 5: No. 8 Vanderbilt 84, No. 9 Tennessee 76 (SEC Network)

🏀 Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 70, No. 12 Georgia 52 (SEC Network)

🏀 Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. winner of Game 3 – 6:00 p.m. (SEC Network)

🏀 Game 8: No. 6 Alabama vs. winner of Game 4 – 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Quarterfinals – March 7

🏀 Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 Game 10: No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Oklahoma – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 Game 11: No. 3 Texas vs. winner of Game 7 – 6:00 p.m. (SEC Network)

🏀 Game 12: No. 2 LSU vs. winner of Game 8 – 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Semifinals – March 8

🏀 Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏀 Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 – 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Championship – March 9

🏆 Game 15: SEC Championship – 3:00 p.m. (ESPN)

A Tournament Full of Storylines

Texas vs. South Carolina: Collision Course?

Since joining the SEC, Texas has been nothing short of spectacular. The Longhorns arrived with a mission—and now they’re 29-2, looking for their first SEC title. But standing in their way? A South Carolina powerhouse led by Dawn Staley, chasing its fifth SEC Tournament title in six years.

Can LSU Make Another Run?

Kim Mulkey’s squad won it all in 2023. But can they find their championship form again? The Tigers closed the season strong and boast one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses. A No. 2 seed? Yes. But they won’t settle for second place.

Dark Horses to Watch

Kentucky: A dangerous No. 4 seed that has knocked off top-ranked teams before.

that has knocked off top-ranked teams before. Oklahoma: The Sooners have the firepower to pull off a deep run.

The Sooners have the firepower to pull off a deep run. Vanderbilt: An upset-minded team playing its best basketball at the right time.

Vanderbilt is moving on to the SEC Women's Basketball Quarterfinals. ⚓️ For the 1st time in program history, the Commodores have defeated the Lady Vols twice in one season. Next up for Vandy is a matchup with South Carolina.#AnchorDown @VandyWBB @SEC #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/i3KxoVIjsL — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) March 6, 2025

The Road to March Madness Starts Here

The SEC has dominated women’s college basketball.

This tournament? It’s more than just a battle for a conference championship. It’s a preview of what’s to come in March Madness.

The stakes? Enormous. The stage? Set. The stars? Ready.

And in the end, only one team will leave Greenville as SEC champions.