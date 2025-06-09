3 Best Free Agency Destinations For Malcolm Brogdon

Washington Wizards veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon is on an expiring two-year, $45 million contract and is set to enter the 2025 NBA offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Best Landing Spots For Malcolm Brogdon

Although Brogdon is listed among the extension-eligible players for Washington, there’s a good chance that the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year will test free agency this summer.

Brogdon only played 24 games for a tanking Wizards squad this campaign, as his season ended with a sprained ankle in February. He will be entering his 10th NBA season in 2025-26.

Here are the three best free-agent destinations for Brogdon.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished with the top seed in the Eastern Conference at 64-18, which was the second-best record in the league behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavs also started the season 15-0 and produced three 10-game winning streaks. They joined the 1948-49 Washington Capitols, 1993-94 Houston Rockets, and 2015-16 Golden State Warriors as the only teams to start a season with 15 or more consecutive victories.

However, regular-season success is irrelevant come playoff time.

In the second round of the NBA playoffs, Cleveland had the worst defensive efficiency among eight remaining playoff teams after being ranked eighth overall in the regular season. The Cavs allowed at least 120 points in three of their four losses against the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland is looking to improve defensively this offseason, but that’s easier said than done if the organization decides to trade Darius Garland. And if Ty Jerome is not re-signed, the Cavs will lack guard depth. A veteran player like Malcolm Brogdon would help bolster Cleveland’s backcourt.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Cavaliers are $30 million over the tax and $13 million over the second apron. They are projected to pay a $57 million bill, the largest tax penalty in franchise history.

Unless Brogdon takes a pay cut for a chance to win a title, a trade would open the door for him to sign a potential deal. His injury history will make him an affordable option. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 24 games (13 starts) with the Wizards this season.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals this season for the first time since 1999. Although they fell short against Indiana, it would be unwise for president of basketball operations Leon Rose to tear apart his roster. The offseason trades to acquire Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns essentially made the team better.

Jalen Brunson, Towns, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart are under contract for at least the next three seasons. Bridges will join them if he signs an extension this offseason. The Knicks should keep their starting five together since the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to make trades this summer.

Per Marks, the Knicks enter the offseason with $200 million in salary and four roster spots available. They are $3.8 million over the first apron and $8 million below the second.

New York will get $3.5 million in financial relief if the team option of P.J. Tucker is declined. New York has until June 29 to exercise Tucker’s option and the $2 million option of last year’s second-round pick, Ariel Hukporti.

Simply put, the Knicks need free agents to take less money for an opportunity to compete for a championship.

Putting aside the need for 3-and-D wings off the bench, perimeter shooting, and frontcourt depth, the team just needs to improve defensively. In addition to giving up points, New York’s reserves this season ranked last in minutes per game.

Potential free-agent options are Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, Ty Jerome, and Brogdon. Since Schroder and Jerome would likely ask for more money, Brogdon is one of the best free-agent candidates for the Knicks.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks’ season has been met by an unprecedented list of injuries. Dallas used 47 different starting lineups this season, tied for the fourth most by any team since starters were first tracked in 1970-71. Mavs players missed a combined 363 games this season, nearly double from a year ago.

Anthony Davis suffered a left adductor strain in the third quarter of his Mavs debut and played only 48 possessions with Kyrie Irving, who tore his left ACL a month later. Dallas was 5-3 and averaged 133.3 points per 100 possessions when both were on the court together.

Irving’s future will factor heavily into whether the Mavericks can return to contender status. Irving had ACL surgery on March 26 and has a $41 million player option for next season. Irving and Dwight Powell have until June 24 to opt in to their contracts, according to Marks.

The Mavs were also without PJ Washington, Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford during parts of the second half of the season. Only three players appeared in 60 or more games this season: Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, and Naji Marshall.

It goes to show just how important roster depth is for playoff contenders. Despite having an injury-riddled roster, Dallas still managed to reach the second play-in game.

To help the Mavs stay afloat amid Irving’s recovery, the team should consider adding Malcolm Brogdon.

“His checkered injury history might keep the Mavs away, but it also could keep his price down low enough for it to be worth it for the Mavs to bring him in,” CBS Sports contributor Robby Kalland wrote.

The 2025 NBA free agency period will begin at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.