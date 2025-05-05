The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers added Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle), and De’Andre Hunter (thumb) to the injury report heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

All three players will be listed as questionable entering Game 2 on Tuesday night. Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said there is “real concern” about the availability for the latter when asked about their status after practice on Monday.

Atkinson later confirmed to reporters that all three players would be listed as questionable against the Indiana Pacers, adding that it was “difficult to gauge” the status for Garland.

Kenny Atkinson on the injuries to De’Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley: “I don’t think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed a line of physicality. That line we’ve kind of been talking about where it became excessive. So number one was the non-call on De’Andre’s layup, which… pic.twitter.com/q2ylUYMRh1 — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) May 5, 2025



Mobley tweaked his left ankle after attempting a jump shot during the fourth quarter of Game 1 on Sunday night. He reportedly walked with a limp around the Cavs locker room after the game.

Garland also missed his third straight playoff game on Sunday due to a left big toe injury.

In addition, Hunter dislocated his thumb during a layup attempt in the fourth quarter when Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin blocked his shot.

Cavaliers Coach Kenny Atkinson Addresses Indiana’s Physicality

Cleveland asked for an official’s review for a foul on Hunter’s play, but it was unsuccessful.

Atkinson thought Indiana’s aggressive defense was a bit “excessive.”

“I don’t think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed a line of physicality,” Atkinson said. “That line we’ve kind of been talking about where it became excessive. So No. 1 was the non-call on De’Andre’s layup, which I don’t know.

“Everyone in the world just look at that play, and they reviewed it, and I’m just in shock. I dunno. And I guess I gotta know the rules better. So maybe I don’t know the rules. I felt he got absolutely obliterated and dislocated his thumb, so he’ll be questionable.”

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 33 points in Game 1 and broke Michael Jordan’s NBA playoff record with his eighth straight game of at least 30 points in a series opener. Mobley added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs.

Already trailing the series 1-0, the Cavaliers host Indiana in Cleveland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.