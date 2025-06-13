3 Trade Targets For Miami Heat In 2025 Offseason

The Miami Heat were swept for just the second time since Erik Spoelstra was named head coach in 2008. This was the second straight year Miami was eliminated in the first round and its first season below .500 since 2018-19.

Miami Heat Went 12-21 After Trading Jimmy Butler III

The Heat’s tumultuous season was headlined by Jimmy Butler III’s indefinite suspension and midseason trade. Miami went 12-21 after the Butler trade and was 14-26 in clutch games (3-12 after the trade).

During the 2025 offseason, Miami should focus on building the roster around Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Starting Oct. 1, Herro is eligible to tack on a three-year, $149.7 million extension to the two years ($31 million and $33 million) he already has left on his contract.

If no agreement is reached before Oct. 20, Herro would then be eligible to sign a four-year, $206.9 million extension next offseason. He is supermax eligible (five years, $380 million) if he is named All-NBA in 2025-26.

Heat Have $60 Million In Expiring Contracts

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Heat have $60 million in expiring contracts (Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, and Terry Rozier).

Robinson’s $19 million contract is guaranteed on July 8, but the team can gain an additional $10 million in flexibility if he is waived.

Although Miami also has the veteran minimum and three trade exceptions ($7.3 million, $3.1 million, and $2.1 million), using any of those trade exceptions hard caps the team at either apron.

The same applies if the Heat use the $5.1 million biannual exception.

Here are three players Miami could trade for this offseason:

Kevin Durant

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that five teams have expressed interest in Kevin Durant: the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks.

The Knicks, however, are reportedly no longer in the mix for the 17-year veteran, as Stefan Bondy of the New York Post also said the Knicks “will not be dealing for the future Hall of Famer.”

Miami acquiring Durant in a trade would have been a bigger story in the early 2010s. The 15-time All-Star is more prone to injuries at this stage of his career, and he’s one of the highest-paid players.

However, the soon-to-be 37-year-old still remains one of the league’s top scorers, averaging 26.4 points with Phoenix this season on 52.6% shooting from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Heat need a culture change. That should go without saying. An identity on offense is a must. Miami ranked 28th in second-chance points and 24th in fast-break points this campaign.

With Durant on the roster alongside Herro and Adebayo, the Heat would have a new Big Three capable of challenging top contenders like the Indiana Pacers and Knicks in the Eastern Conference.

Per Spotrac, Durant is set to earn $54.7 million in the 2025-26 season for the final year of his contract. His current four-year deal includes $6.27 million in total incentives.

Durant becomes eligible for a two-year, $124 million extension the day after the NBA Finals end. Another option for him is signing a two-year contract extension on July 6 worth as much as $112 million.

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks enter the 2025 offseason with cap flexibility after the Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter trades. Besides two potential first-round picks, the Hawks can also use their $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception and still be active in the trade market.

Per Marks, Atlanta has the $5.1 million biannual, veteran minimum, and four trade exceptions ($25.3 million, $13.1 million, $3.7 million, and $3.5 million).

Now is the best time for the Hawks to trade Trae Young. The four-time All-Star has been the face of the organization since he was drafted in 2018, but Atlanta is faced with a difficult decision on whether or not to commit to the guard.

In 76 games (all starts) this season, he averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, a career-high 11.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36 minutes per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34% from deep.

The Heat could package Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. in a trade deal to acquire Young. Such a trade would only work if Atlanta is willing to move on from the former first-rounder.

Young, who turns 27 in September, is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30. Had Young been named All-NBA this season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension.

If an extension is not reached this offseason, Young could become a free agent next summer but only if he declines the $49 million player option in 2026-27.

Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga appears to be heading to restricted free agency this offseason. The four-year veteran could be tendered by Golden State, but cap constraints on the roster is making it difficult for the organization to keep him, Marks reported on Tuesday.

“The Warriors are expected to tender him a $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent,” Marks wrote. “With Brooklyn as the only team to offer a starting salary of $20 million or more (Golden State would have the right to match), the best option could be exploring a sign-and-trade.”

Marks noted that there are two challenges in a sign-and-trade besides Kuminga having to sign at least a three-year contract with the first season guaranteed:

Only 50% of Kuminga’s outgoing salary is used in a trade, not the full amount.

Golden State is also $25 million below the first apron. The team cannot trade for a player earning more than that amount unless additional salary is included.

The Warriors have invested 85% of their payroll to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. The franchise is currently under the first apron, per Spotrac.

While Golden State might not be open to a Wiggins reunion via a Kuminga sign-and-trade, the front office could ask for Miami’s Kyle Anderson, Haywood Highsmith, and Kevin Love.

The Heat sent Oklahoma City their first-round pick in June and will send Charlotte a top-14 protected first in 2027. That pick is unprotected in 2028 if not conveyed.

In addition, Miami has its own first in 2026, 2029, 2030, 2031, and 2032. Since teams are not allowed to trade firsts in consecutive seasons, the Heat can send 2030, 2032, and the Warriors’ pick in June. They have two future second-rounders available.