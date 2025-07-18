4 NBA Teams Still Have ‘Plenty of Interest’ in Malcolm Brogdon

Earlier this month, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that eight teams are pursuing a potential sign-and-trade deal with the Washington Wizards for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon.

“That list includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Golden Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Milwaukee Bucks,” he wrote on July 7.

Kings, Pelicans, Timberwolves, Warriors Want Malcolm Brogdon

Fischer gave an update on Thursday during Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook.

“For Malcolm Brogdon, I don’t think Milwaukee is still a landing spot for him, especially after they brought in Cole Anthony on a buyout from Memphis. But teams like: Sacramento, New Orleans, Minnesota, [and] Golden State still have plenty of interest in Brogdon,” he said.

The Lakers and Suns have not been mentioned as realistic landing spots as of late, while the Clippers are not expected to add Brogdon after trading Norman Powell to the Miami Heat.

In addition, the Clippers are expected to sign Bradley Beal to a two-year, $11 million deal after the three-time All-Star guard agreed to a contract buyout with Phoenix.

Fischer also reported that the Suns are “the latest team to express exploratory interest in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade.”

Golden State is seeking a “promising young player plus a first-round pick in return” for the 22-year-old, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Wolves Are Most Likely To Add Brogdon

Of those four teams that Fischer mentioned, the Timberwolves seem most likely to land Brogdon. They missed out on adding Beal, so their next-best option is signing the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

The Kings already have a crowded backcourt, the Pelicans are tight on cap space after guaranteeing Zion Williamson’s $39.4 million salary for the 2025-26 season, and Golden State is still looking to complete a sign-and-trade for Kuminga.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Minnesota has over $110 million in salary committed to starters Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert for the 2026-27 season.

Brogdon, 32, appeared in just 24 games (13 starts) for the Wizards last season, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 23.5 minutes per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and just 28.6% from 3-point range. His season ended with a sprained ankle in February.

The Virginia product has played just 63 games in the past two seasons. He will be entering his 10th NBA season in 2025-26. The 6-foot-4 Brogdon is also an extension-eligible candidate this summer, as his two-year, $45 million contract has officially expired.