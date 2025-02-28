The four University of New Orleans men’s basketball players who have been suspended since late January are under investigation for possible NCAA violations related to gambling. The university’s only public statement about the matter described the reasons for the suspensions as an unspecified violation of team rules.

New Orleans’ Basketball Players James White, Jah Short, Dae Dae Hunter, and Jamond Vincent Are Under Investigation

James White, Jah Short, Dae Dae Hunter, and Jamond Vincent have not played since the Privateers’ loss to Incarnate Word on Jan. 27. The reasons for their suspensions were first reported in a social media post by college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier this month, gambling industry sources told ESPN’s David Purdum that a betting ring under federal investigation also placed bets on at least two New Orleans men’s basketball games this season.

Sportsbook accounts associated with the betting ring reportedly had betting slips for the Dec. 28 game at McNeese State and the Jan. 11 game against Southeastern Louisiana.

The ring also placed bets on games involving Temple, North Carolina A&T, Eastern Michigan, and Mississippi Valley State. The bettors also have ties to two NBA betting cases, including one that led to former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter being banned from the league.

Games involving those four schools are reportedly tied to the federal probe that’s also investigating a 2023 NBA game involving Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier when he played for the Charlotte Hornets.

Fresno State Suspended Two Men’s Basketball Players On Saturday, Removed A Third Player From The Team

This news on New Orleans’ suspensions come days after Fresno State suspended two of its top men’s basketball scorers on Saturday and removed a third player from the team amid reports that the program is the subject of gambling investigations.

However, there is no known connection between the Fresno State betting investigation and the federal probe that involves New Orleans and other college basketball teams.

Fresno State said in a statement that Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins “are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter,” and provided no further comment. Mykell Robinson, who has not played since Jan. 11, is no longer on the team.

In addition, Fresno State (5-23, 1-16 Mountain West) has already broken the school’s single-season record for losses and was trying to end a nine-game losing streak on Saturday when it faced Air Force. The Bulldogs lost that matchup by a final score of 72-69 in overtime.

Weaver was averaging 12.5 points and led the team with 4.7 assists, while Collins averaged 12 points per game. Robinson was scoring 10.3 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds as well.

Meanwhile, New Orleans (4-25, 2-16 Southland), has lost all eight games it has played since the suspensions and is scheduled to play next at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.