5-Star Forward Toni Bryant Commits To Missouri

Five-star forward Toni Bryant has committed to Missouri, giving men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers their second top-15 recruit in the 2026 class, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.

Missouri Becomes Only School With Multiple Five-Star Recruits

Missouri becomes the only school in the nation with multiple five-star commitments in the current recruiting cycle. The Tigers were also one of the first programs to pursue Bryant, offering him a scholarship in May 2024.

“Loyalty and long-term relationships mattered most to me,” Bryant said. “No head coach has recruited me longer than Coach Gates. Coach Gates sees me as a person, not just a player, and that relationship was built on genuine belief, not just transactions.

“Coach Gates isn’t just a recruiter; he’s a teacher and a developer. He’s building professionals, and that’s why I trust him with my future. Mizzou has a culture that’s all about development and accountability, and that really stood out to me.”

Gates helped transform Missouri from a below .500-squad into a national title contender in college basketball last season, earning a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament after going 0-18 in SEC play (8-24 overall) in 2023-24.

The Tigers also added five-star recruit Jason Crowe Jr. over the summer. Although Crowe never released an official school list, the 6-foot-3 prospect had drawn interest from schools like Kentucky, USC, and Texas.

Toni Bryant Ranked Top-5 Power Forward

Michael Porter Jr. in 2017 was Mizzou’s last five-star pledge until Crowe and Bryant’s commitments.

“When I watched practice and sat with the staff, everything clicked: the offense, defense and preparation. The system fits how I play: smart and aggressive,” Bryant said.

“It’s a place where I can help build something bigger. Coach Gates is laying a foundation, and I want to be part of taking it to the next level. I see myself as a foundational piece of that puzzle.”

Bryant is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound high school senior out of Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Florida). He is rated as the No. 21 player in his class, per 247Sports. The power forward is No. 5 player at his position in the 2026 class and the No. 3 player out of the state of Florida.

The ESPN 100 for the 2026 class has Bryant ranked No. 14 overall and the No. 4 power forward in the class. He averaged 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds on the Puma Pro16 circuit this past spring and summer.

Bryant had received other offers from NC State, Kansas, Florida State, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Per Borzello and Biancardi, the Tigers are also in the mix for top-100 prospects Tristan Reed and Aiden Chronister. Both standouts are planning to visit or have already visited Columbia.