5-Star PG Taylen Kinney Commits To Kansas

Five-star point guard Taylen Kinney announced his commitment to Kansas on Sunday during a ceremony at Newport High School — where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Taylen Kinney Chose Kansas Over Kentucky, Louisville

Kinney ranked 17th overall and second at his position in the 2026 cycle on the 247Sports Composite at the time of his commitment. He chose Kansas over Indiana, Arkansas, Oregon, Louisville, and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3 Kinney, the No. 4 point guard in the 2026 SportsCenter NEXT rankings, reportedly took visits to all six of his finalists. He was also introduced as an Adidas-sponsored athlete in May.

However, it was an August trip to Kansas that led to his recruitment with the Jayhawks over Louisville in particular, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.

NEWS: Five-star senior Taylen Kinney, one of the best point guards in the country, has announced his commitment to Kansas. “It felt like family from the time I got there until I left,” Kinney told @PaulBiancardi, also highlighting his relationship with Bill Self & Jacque Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/YKmxtwaKOx — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) September 28, 2025



“It felt like family from the time I got there until I left,” Kinney told ESPN. “We did so much. Saw the school, facilities, and dinners. We went over my film, both the good clips and the bad clips. The fans at the football game were great. As soon as I walked in the stadium, they knew who I was.”

Kinney has already developed strong relationships with coach Bill Self and new assistant coach Jacque Vaughn, the former Kansas standout guard and two-time NBA head coach who was hired to Self’s staff in May.

“Bill Self is a winner,” Kinney said. “He has developed professionals. He is truthful, kindhearted and down to earth. And he is hard on his guys and good to them off the court. … It will be great to learn from [Vaughn]. He kept it real. … Getting taught by a pro, that’s just a lot.”

Kinney Becomes Jayhawks’ First Commitment In 2026 Class

With Rod Wave Elite (RWE) on the Overtime Elite circuit last season, Kinney averaged 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 65% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

During the Adidas 3SSB circuit over the spring and summer, Kinney logged 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for Wildcat Select. He finished 49.5% shooting from the field and 28.6% from deep.

Per Borzello and Biancardi, Kinney is Kansas’ first commitment in the 2026 class and marks the second consecutive group that has featured a five-star point guard after Self landed Darryn Peterson in the 2025 class.

The Jayhawks could also add top-50 prospect Davion Adkins, who might be nearing a decision. In addition, 7-footer Ethan Taylor, the No. 3 center, recently paid a visit to the school.

College basketball’s early signing period runs Nov. 12-19.