5 Unfiltered Moments From LeBron James’ Pat McAfee Interview

LeBron James was completely unfiltered when speaking on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was clapping back at the older generation for their criticisms of the current players, expanding on the controversy with Stephen A. Smith, and confirming that Pat Riley took away his cookies.

He shared about his idols growing up and handling the weight of all those expectations coming into the league. James also dove into the Lakers’ chances down the stretch as well as about whether he actually reads books.

This is the most candid James has ever been an interview. Whether it’s an athlete feeling like he can let loose closer to the end of his career or because of the backlash Bronny James has received, it was entertainment for all.

Here are the five moments to remember from his appearance:

‘Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Have 250 Points In A Game In the ’70s’

James has apparently had enough of old timers talking down on this generation’s best.

He found the idea that previous generations think the players of this era wouldn’t survive in a different era absolutely ridiculous. He staunchly defended his ability to play in any era and also used other players as an example.

“You’re telling me Giannis wouldn’t be able to play a game in the ’70s?” James said. “Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in the ’70s. Two-hundred-and-fifty! That’s no disrespect, but seriously. Kyrie Irving? They would’ve told him… you know how they used to tell Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) that he couldn’t dunk in high school games? They would’ve told Kyrie you’re not allowed to dribble anymore.”

“You’re trying to tell me Giannis wouldn’t be able to play in the NBA in the 70s.. Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in the 70s 😂😂 The would’ve told Kyrie he couldn’t dribble anymore” 😂😂 ~ @KingJames #PMSLive https://t.co/MkBBaFxZne pic.twitter.com/YXK6atKXCw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2025

Kobe Relationship Took Off After Joining Lakers

In one of the more personal moments of the entire interview, James delved into the evolution of his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant.

He explained that even though there was a healthy rapport with Bryant on the 2008 and 2012 Olympic teams, it was always competitive. Being in opposite conferences, James expressed his regret that he and the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t find a way past the Orlando Magic in 2009.

Had the Cavs won that series, it could have been the one and only time James faced off against Bryant in the NBA Finals.

“Until I became a Laker and he retired, that’s when our relationship became really, really good,” James said. “He welcomed me, he called me. ‘Bro, anything you need in L.A., I got you. You’re a Laker now, you’re family, and we would have multiple conversations. You guys saw him coming to a lot of games and things of that nature.

“When I passed him in the scoring record in Philly, he had a tweet out there like keep on going. Like, keep advancing in the game, keep on going, that s**t meant so much to me.”

“Me & Michal Jordan are in a good spot.. I hope that we talk more when I’m done playing.. Me & Kobe never had a real relationship until we were at the Olympics together.. We were like family once he retired & I became a Laker.. MJ doesn’t wanna talk to me until I’m done” 😂😂… pic.twitter.com/axbmfJJvQk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2025

Pat Riley Cookie Story Is True

Dwyane Wade recently made an appearance on The Underground Lounge show. He shared a story about how James loved to have chocolate chip cookies after a game and that they would be prepared for him on flights.

Pat Riley at some point decided that was no longer going to happen and James had to learn the hard way. Wade felt that was the beginning of the end of James’ tenure in Miami.

Speaking with McAfee, James confirmed that the story is indeed true.

“One flight I looked at ’em, and they looked at me, and I’m like that didn’t look familiar,” James said. “I asked, ‘We got the cookies?’ They were like, ‘No, we’re not allowed to… no more cookies on these flights. We all know where that came from, I looked at D-Wade, he looked at me, he was just like, without even saying it, ‘F***ing Riles has done it again.”

James also joked that, upon further reflection, if Wade couldn’t get an extension to play out his final years in Miami then the cookie situation wasn’t so bad.

“That cookies story is true.. Everybody knows I love chocolate chip cookies.. One flight I got on and there was no more cookies and we all know where it came from” 😂😂 @KingJames #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SO3qh9yV8B — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2025

Stephen A. Smith Completely Missed The Whole Point

“He completely missed the whole point, the WHOLE point,” James said. “Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport, criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job: to criticize, or to be in a position where if a guy is not performing. But, when you take it and you get personal with it, it’s my job to not only to protect my damn household but protect the players.”

James didn’t stop there. He recognized that his comments would only be fuel to the fire and mocked Smith for how much he’d enjoy being talked about.

“I know he’s gonna be happy as hell, he’s gonna be smiling from ear to ear when he hears me talking about him again,” James said. “He’s gonna get home and grab some ice cream out of the f***ing freezer and sit in his chair in his tidy whities on the couch.

“Relax, bro, relax.”

“Stephen A Smith is on a Taylor Swift tour run right now 😂😂 He completely missed the whole point.. He got personal with it and it’s my job to not only protect my own household but also all the players” @KingJames #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LKKFmvtFWM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2025

ESPN Analyst Brian Windhorst Is ‘Just Weird’

Finally, James also let his feelings on Brian Windhorst be known. The ESPN insider has followed James’ career since high school and has been a key voice for the network on all things James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James seemed to be offended by the notion that Windhorst presents himself as someone who knows James inside-out, specifically calling out an example of Windhorst saying James signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.

The explanation given by James was that Nike gave him a massive signing bonus to go along with a seven-year, $90M contract and it was as simple as that.