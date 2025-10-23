A Journey Through Time

The Washington Wizards have entered their 65th NBA season, a milestone that reflects decades of transformation, struggle, and resilience. The franchise began its journey in 1961 as the Chicago Packers, the NBA’s first expansion team. The name changed to the Chicago Zephyrs a year later, and by 1963, the team moved to Maryland to become the Baltimore Bullets.

In 1973, the team spent one season as the Capitol Bullets before settling on the Washington Bullets name. That identity lasted until 1997, when the franchise officially became the Washington Wizards. Over six decades later, the team continues to chase the consistency that defined its best eras.

The Elusive 65 Wins

Despite 65 years of history, the Wizards have never reached 65 wins in a single season. Their closest attempt came during the 1974–75 campaign, when they finished with a 60–22 record. That remains the best regular-season mark in franchise history.

That same year, the team made it all the way to the NBA Finals but fell short against the Golden State Warriors. It was one of the rare seasons where Washington was considered a true championship contender.

Scoring Feats That Nearly Hit 65

No Wizards player has ever scored 65 points in a game. However, two superstars have come close. Gilbert Arenas erupted for 60 points in an overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2006. Fifteen years later, Bradley Beal matched that mark, dropping 60 on the Philadelphia 76ers in January 2021.

Shooting 65 Percent or Better

Team and individual efficiency have also flirted with the 65 mark. Center Daniel Gafford averaged better than 65% shooting during multiple seasons with the Wizards. Jordan Poole also achieved that figure in a 2024 overtime loss. As a team, Washington has hit 65% from the floor in at least three games throughout its history.

Looking Back to 1965

In 1965, the Baltimore Bullets made a defining trade that brought Bob Ferry and Bailey Howell to the roster. That same season, the Bullets reached the NBA Playoffs for the first time and advanced to the Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, as the Wizards celebrate their 65th year, fans hope the team can recapture that same postseason magic and finally return to the NBA’s biggest stage.