7 Charged for Alleged Role in $2M Theft Ring of Athletes’ Homes

Seven Chilean nationals have been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for their alleged roles in a string of burglaries at the homes of high-profile professional athletes.

According to the complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News, the seven men — ranging in age from 20 to 38 — were members of a South American theft group and are accused of stealing more than $2 million in valuables.

The Chilean nationals were charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and could face up to 10 years in prison.

The complaint includes a photo of three of the men posing with a safe and jewelry that was allegedly stolen from the home of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

Portis had posted on social media on Nov. 3 that some of his prized possessions had been stolen and asked fans for any tips or information.

“This is a place I’ve considered home,” Portis said in his response video on X. “While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion, and they took most of my prized possessions.”

The FBI have also linked the men to the robberies of prominent NFL athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, as well as unnamed players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Memphis Grizzlies, according to the complaint.

The complaint details several break-ins, including one on Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa at the home of a Bucs player. Prosecutors said jewelry, designer watches, a luxury suitcase, and a gun were stolen.

Three of the men have also been charged by a federal grand jury in Cincinnati in connection to the burglary of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home.

The FBI had issued warnings to sports leagues about the crime organizations last year, saying athletes’ homes were being targeted due to the perception that they might have high-value items.

According to court documents, the DOJ identified the seven suspects as:

Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24

Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20

Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27

Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22

Bastian Orellano Morales, 23

Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24

Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38

