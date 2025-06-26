76ers anticipate Joel Embiid will return in time for training camp

Joel Embiid continues to recover from his arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April, which he badly needed after enduring the entire 2024-25 campaign limited to injuries. The two-time NBA scoring champion only played 19 matches last season and the Sixers suffered without their main man.

The Philadelphia organization expects him to be fully healed by training camp in September, as team president Daryl Morey revealed he spoke to the All-Star center just hours before the NBA Draft’s first round on Wednesday evening. There 76ers drafted Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick.

“He’s very engaged, attacking rehab,” said the executive, encouraged by his progress. “Doing everything he can to be out there. He had a meeting with (the surgeon) this week. All things, to use a NASA term, are nominal. Things are going well and expected and we expect that to continue.”

Joel Embiid is on pace to be ready "right around" the start of camp… translation… not on the court till late November for the first timepic.twitter.com/HzUHA1hRDC — Phil Stiefel (@Beardaknowledge) June 26, 2025

The 76ers expect to return early back in the NBA wagon for this upcoming season, as they are set to play their first preseason matches early in October against the New York Knicks. These matches are set to be played at the Abu Dhabi Games, so they hope the former league MVP will be fit by then.

“Things are on track to be ready right around there,” Morey said, hoping Joel can put his woes behind. The 31-year-old first underwent a meniscus surgery on February 6, 2024, but he never fully recovered from it. He averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season before being officially ruled out.

Embiid admitted that he went through depression during this time, and even depended on therapy to deal with the secondary effect of his injuries. “It’s kind of hard when you get in those moments where it’s kind of hard not to feel bad about yourself, especially when you know who you are and what you can accomplish but it’s not the way it is.

“One lesson that I learned is to try and stop feeling bad about myself and just live day by day. Enjoy good people around me, positivity and not focus on the negativity,” ,” the veteran big man expressed back in December.