76ers depth chart: Lonnie Walker IV is signing a two-year, $3.7 million deal

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

February 19, 2025

With a 20-34 record, the Philadelphia 76ers are 11th in the Eastern Conference. Keeping their star players healthy has been an uphill battle for the team in 2024-25. 

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Sixers are signing a veteran SG. Lonnie Walker IV is signing a two-year, $3.7 million deal. Walker had been playing for Zalgiris Kaunas in the Euroleague. He had an NBA-out in his deal.

How can Lonnie Walker IV help the 76ers?


In the 2018 NBA draft, the Spurs used the 18th overall pick to draft Lonnie Walker IV out of Miami. He spent the first four seasons of his career with San Antonio. Walker IV played in 208 games for the Spurs and made 56 starts. For the 2022-23 season, Walker IV was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He played in 56 games for the Lakers and made 32 starts.

Walker IV was with the Brooklyn Nets in 2023-24. He played in 58 of their 82 games and made zero starts. The former first-round pick averaged (9.7) points per game on (.381) percent shooting from beyond the arc. During the 2024-25 preseason, Walker was with the Boston Celtics. He did not make their roster and signed with Zalgiris Kaunas, a Euroleague team.

The 26-year-old has played in 19 games for  Zalgiris Kaunas this season. He is averaging (13.6) points per game. Walker IV has been waiting patiently for his chance to return to the NBA. Philadelphia has given him another chance. We’ll see how much head coach Nick Nurse uses Walker who is newly acquired. Philadelphia is at home on Thursday night to face the Celtics. Before signing with Zalgiris Kaunas, Walker began the 2024-25 season with Boston.