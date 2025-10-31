76ers Exercise Third-Year Option on Jared McCain

The Philadelphia 76ers exercised their third-year contract option for second-year guard Jared McCain on Thursday. The move keeps McCain under contract with the team through the 2026-27 season.

Jared McCain Remains Sidelined After Suffering UCL Tear

McCain has not played yet this season after suffering a UCL tear in his right thumb in late September. He appeared in 23 games (eight starts) last season and led all rookies with an average of 15.3 points.

The 6-foot-2 guard also averaged 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 25.7 minutes while shooting 46% from the field and finishing fourth among rookies with a 3-point percentage of 38.3%.

McCain has made steady progress and even put on a solid shooting display following Monday’s shootaround, and could potentially make a tremendous impact upon his return.

Nick Nurse said Jared McCain looks “pretty good,” though today’s practice was light without contact. Nurse says McCain’s conditioning is “in a good place,” but adds nothing replicates game action. Says shooting isn’t an issue either. Next question is how he looks in 5-on-5. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 30, 2025



“That’s the progress,” coach Nick Nurse said before Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic at Xfinity Mobile Arena. “He’s going to have to go through a series of days of contact and all that stuff, too.”

When he’s healthy, Nurse intends to add McCain to a group that includes All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, the Sixers’ No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft who’s already exceeding expectations.

“Inserting him in with the VJ, Tyrese [Maxey] and [Quentin Grimes guard] group is the plan,” Nurse said of how he wants to use McCain. “That was sort of the plan going into the season. Again, I think they all can do a variety of things, and give us a chance to have some more depth.

“Gives us a chance to, again, play some shorter stints so the energy can stay high and all those things. We need him back. We look forward to having him back.”

McCain Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury With 76ers

Last season, McCain also set an NBA rookie record by making at least three 3s in eight consecutive games last November when he also scored 20 or more points in seven straight games.

However, McCain suffered a season-ending torn meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 13 against Indiana. He’d previously been cleared as a full training-camp participant after missing the final 4½ months of the 2024-25 campaign.

Prior to his injury, McCain worked his way into the starting rotation and earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in November. He recorded season highs of 34 points and 10 assists at Cleveland on Nov. 13.

McCain was the No. 16 selection in the 2024 draft out of Duke. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 36 games with the Blue Devils.

The 76ers host the Boston Celtics on Friday night.