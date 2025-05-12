76ers Expect 3 Players To Exercise 2025-26 Player Options

The Philadelphia 76ers are expecting veterans Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Kelly Oubre Jr. to return next season. All three exercising their player options to return is Philadelphia’s goal, and Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey suggested the same during a recent podcast appearance.

Players Have Until June 29 To Exercise Options

In 40 games (23 starts) of the 2024-25 season, Drummond averaged 7.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 18.8 minutes per contest while shooting 50% from the floor and a career-best 62.2% at the free throw line.

The 31-year-old big man signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Philadelphia last July. His option is valued at $5 million.

As for Gordon, he averaged 6.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 19.7 minutes in 39 games (13 starts). The 17-year veteran also shot 42.6% from the field, 40.9% from 3-point range, and 75% at the foul line.

Gordon, 36, inked a two-year, $6.77 million contract with the 76ers during the 2024 offseason. His option is worth $3.46 million.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon are all expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. "League sources say all three exercising their player options to return is Philadelphia's expectation and Morey suggested the same during his…



Then there’s Oubre Jr., who averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds to go along with career highs of 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.6 minutes in 60 games (57 starts) with the Sixers. The 6-foot-8 wing also shot 47% from the floor, 29.3% from deep, and 75.1% at the foul line.

Oubre Jr. signed a two-year, $16.3 million contract with Philadelphia last July. The 29-year-old earned $7.98 million this season, and his deal includes an $8.38 million player option for 2025-26.

All three players are considered likely to exercise their options before the June 29 deadline.

However, this report doesn’t mean that all three players will still be on Philadelphia’s roster when next season tips off, considering any of them could be viewed as valuable trade pieces after opting in.

76ers Plan To Re-Sign Quentin Grimes, Guerschon Yabusele

Meanwhile, the Sixers continue to express confidence that they will be able to re-sign breakout shooting guard Quentin Grimes.

The fourth-year guard heads into the summer marketplace “knowing Brooklyn is likely to be the only team flush with cash to spend,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on his Substack.

League sources are also saying that Philadelphia hopes to re-sign rising star forward Guerschon Yabusele.

The 76ers created financial flexibility via cost-cutting moves at the trade deadline in order to be able to retain the French national-teamer, who played this season on a veteran-minimum deal.

Assuming Drummond, Gordon, and Oubre Jr. pick up their options, the amount of guaranteed money on Philadelphia’s cap for next season would increase to approximately $166 million.

That figure does not include new deals for free agents like Grimes and Yabusele. Next season’s luxury tax line projects to be at $187.9 million.