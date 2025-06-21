The Philadelphia 76ers consider restricted free-agent guard Quentin Grimes’ contract to be a “priority” in the offseason, league sources informed NBA insider Marc Stein on Friday.

76ers Can Exceed The Cap To Re-Sign Quentin Grimes

The Sixers have leverage in contract talks since they will be able to match any potential offer sheet Grimes might receive from another team. They also hope to retain free agent Guerschon Yabusele.

Philadelphia can exceed the cap to re-sign Grimes, but if the 76ers use more than $5.6 million of the non-tax mid-level exception to sign Yabusele, the first apron gets triggered.

That ultimately would prevent them from signing Grimes unless there is a trade to clear out salary. It should be noted that the Sixers have no plans this offseason to move Paul George, according to multiple reports.

George is slated to make $51.66 million in 2025-26, then $54.12 million in 2026-27. His deal includes a $56.58 million player option for 2027-28, as well as a 15% trade bonus.

Grimes Averaged 21.9 Points In 28 Games With Sixers This Season

In 75 games (35 starts) split between the Dallas Mavericks and 76ers this season, Grimes averaged a career-high 14.6 points on 46.7% shooting from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

Per Basketball Reference, Grimes also joined Tyrese Maxey, Allen Iverson, and Hal Greer as the only guards in Sixers history to average 28.5 points in a 10-game stretch.

During the 2024 offseason, the Sixers committed $800 million to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Maxey and then signed veterans Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, and Eric Gordon.

Since 77%, or approximately $146 million, of Philadelphia’s payroll is tied up in Embiid, George, and Maxey, the Sixers lack roster flexibility. The 76ers have the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s NBA draft as well.

76ers Will Be $7.5 Million Below First Apron If Three Players Opt In

Philadelphia’s offseason finances will be impacted by contract decisions for Drummond, Gordon, and Kelly Oubre Jr. If all three players opt in prior to June 29, they are right at the luxury tax and $7.5 million below the first apron. Those three all have player options for next season worth a combined $16.9 million.

The 76ers would gain an additional $1.5 million in flexibility if Gordon declines his option and then re-signs at a lower number. They do have $9.5 million in nonguaranteed contracts and the team options of Ricky Council IV, Jared Butler, Lonnie Walker IV, and Justin Edwards.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, there is marginal savings “if the four players are not brought back since their salary slot is comparable to a player signed to the veteran minimum exception.”