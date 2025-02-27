76ers injury report: Eric Gordon had wrist surgery and is out at least three months

Through 58 games in 2024-25, the Philadelphia 76ers are 20-38. The team is 1-9 in their last 10 games and has lost nine straight. That includes a 110-105 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.

This season, the Sixers have been slammed with injuries. Joel Embiid has played in just 19 games as the Sixers’ season spirals out of control. On Thursday, NBA insiders announced that veteran Eric Gordon needed arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist. Gordon is out for at least three months and will miss the rest of the regular season.

Will Eric Gordon return to the 76ers in 2025-26?

The Sixers, meanwhile, announced today that Eric Gordon will be out at least three months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist. https://t.co/Ex1vPgZujj — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 27, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Eric Gordon’s first year with the 76ers. It’s also his 17th professional season in the NBA. Since 2022-23, Gordon has bounced around the league. He started that season with the Rockets before they traded him to the Clippers. His second stint with Los Angeles. In 2023-34, Gordon signed with the Phoenix Suns. He played in 68 of 82 games for Phoenix and made 24 starts.

Eric Gordon signed a two-year, $6.7 million deal with the 76ers. The 36-year-old has a $3.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. In 2024-25, Gordon appeared in 39 games and made 13 starts. He averaged (6.8) points, (1.2) rebounds, and (1.7) assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting (.409) percent from beyond the arc. Gordon has missed Philadelphia’s last six games.

NBA insiders announced that Eric Gordon had arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist. The veteran SG is out for at least three months and will not return in 2024-25. Another blow to the Sixers’ depth. Nobody predicted the 76ers would be 12th in the Eastern Conference with 24 games left to play. Especially when they signed Paul George this offseason. It’s been a forgettable season for the 76ers and one where they’ll likely have a lottery pick in 2025.