76ers injury report: Tyrese Maxey (finger) will not return for the 2024-25 season

As a whole, the 2024-25 season has been a massive failure for the Philadelphia 76ers. It will be their first season since 2016-17 that they will not make the playoffs.

Their top players have missed extended time this season due to injury. Joel Embiid made 19 starts, Paul George 41, and Tyrese Maxey 52. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey has been out for 16 consecutive games with a finger tendon injury. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Maxey will not return for the 2024-25 season.

Tyrese Maxey will not return for the 2024-25 season

.@ShamsCharania reports that Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a finger tendon injury. “Rich Paul … has actually just confirmed this news to me.” pic.twitter.com/spSg7JnTWK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 3, 2025



Ahead of the 202425 season, the Sixers added Paul Geroge. He was expected to be Philadelphia’s third star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, the Sixers were ravaged by injuries this season and their best players missed significant time. Tyrese Maxey played in 52 games for the Sixers. He led that team with (26.3) points, (6.1) rebounds, and (1.8) steals per game.

Maxey last played on March 3 for the 76ers. He’s missed 16 consecutive games with a finger tendon injury. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Maxey is out for the rest of the 2024-25 season. In total, he’ll have missed 30 games for the Sixers. Over five seasons, that is the lowest of his career. The 24-year-old attempted to rehab his finger but ultimately was unable to make a return.

At 23-53, the Sixers will finish with their worst record since the 2015-16 season. Philadelphia needs to finish in the top six in the 2025 draft lottery odds, If they finish 7th or higher, their first-round pick will belong to the Oklahoma City Thunder. As of Thursday, April 3, the Sixers have a (42.1) % chance to have a top-four pick in the 2025 draft.