76ers’ Jared McCain is being sent down to the G League to ‘get minutes and continue acclimating’

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.

November 13, 2025

Through their first 11 games in the 2025-26 season, the 76ers are 7-4. The team is coming off a narrow 102-100 win on Tuesday night vs. the Boston Celtics. 

Philadelphia has Wednesday and Thursday off before traveling on Friday to face the Pistons. Ahead of that matchup, the Sixers have announced a roster move. Second-year guard Jared McCain is being sent down to the G League. He’s struggled early in the 2025-26 season after suffering a torn UCL in his shooting hand. The team believes a few games with the Delaware Blue Coats is exactly what McCain needs.

Jared McCain will play two games with the 76ers’ G League affiliate


With the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the 76ers selected Jared McCain out of Duke. The 21-year-old played in 23 games and made eight starts for Philadelphia in his first season. Unfortunately, McCain missed the final 59 games due to a torn meniscus. On top of that, Jared McCain suffered a torn UCL in his shooting hand during the offseason. That forced McCain to miss the first six games of the 2025-26 season.

In three games for the 76ers this year, Jared McCain has yet to score a basket. He’s played 31 total minutes for Philadelphia. On Thursday, NBA insider Adam Aaronson reported that McCain is being sent down to the G League. McCain will play on Thursday and Saturday for the Delaware Blue Coats. Aaronson explained this is “so he can get minutes and continue acclimating.”

Jared McCain is coming off two injuries, and it’s taken him extra time to recover. The second-year pro has been wearing a bulky brace on his left knee while also having a minutes restriction. With the Blue Coats, McCain will have the opportunity to play heavier minutes. It’s the game action that he needs to get back to feeling himself.

The Sixers have young talent on the roster who they can build around for the future. Jared McCain is one of those players. Despite his limited action with the Sixers due to injury, McCain has shown flashes of talent. As a rookie, he finished with 20+ points in eight of his 23 games. That includes a career-high of 34. When Jared McCain is fully recovered, he’ll be a key addition to the rotation for head coach Nick Nurse.