76ers’ Jared McCain On Pace To Return By Training Camp

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain said his plan “for sure” was to return to play in training camp after his promising rookie season was cut short because of a torn meniscus.

“Right now, I’m on pace,” McCain said Tuesday as the 76ers and Flyers unveiled signage for the Xfinity Mobile Arena, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.

Jared McCain Earned NBA Rookie Of The Month Honors In November

Philadelphia selected McCain with the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft out of Duke. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 36 games with the Blue Devils.

McCain, 21, got off to a hot start to begin his NBA career last season before he suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee during a December game against the Indiana Pacers.

In 23 games (eight starts) of the 2024-25 season, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 25.7 minutes per contest while shooting 46% from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range.

Prior to his injury, McCain worked his way into the starting rotation and earned NBA Rookie of the Month honors in November. He recorded season highs of 34 points and 10 assists at Cleveland on Nov. 13.

However, McCain joined the Sixers’ All-Star trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George among the key players sidelined for large portions of the season due to injuries.

McCain Hopes To Be Healthy For 76ers’ Season Opener

Maxey, Embiid, and George played 14 games together, went 7-7 in those appearances, and accounted for just 11.2% of total possessions. As a result, coach Nick Nurse used a league-high 55 different starting lineups.

The 76ers finished 24-58, including a 5-31 stretch to close out the season. Approximately 77% ($146 million) of their payroll is tied up in Maxey, Embiid, and George, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Although there is no official timetable for McCain’s return, he still has time to work his way into the rotation on opening night. The 76ers play Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 in the preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

The Sixers open their season Oct. 22 on the road against the Boston Celtics.

McCain hopes to be ready to play by then.

“I think right now, it’s just kind of taking it day by day,” said McCain. “I’m getting on-court, doing a lot of stuff, a lot of live stuff, but I still have to talk to them about exactly if I’m free for everything, but I’m definitely getting there.”