76ers’ Jared McCain Tears UCL in Right Thumb During Workout

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout today, sources close to the team informed ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on Thursday.

McCain and the Sixers are working with specialists to decide how they will proceed. The typical recovery time for a UCL tear in the thumb could be anywhere from a few weeks to six months.

A mild sprain (Grade I) takes two to four weeks, a modern sprain (Grade 2) requires four to eight weeks, and a severe sprain (Grade 3) needs three to six months with surgery.

Jared McCain Tore His Left Meniscus Last Season

This news comes weeks after McCain said his plan “for sure” was to return to play in training camp after his promising rookie season was cut short because of a torn meniscus.

“Right now, I’m on pace,” McCain said Sept. 2 as the 76ers and Flyers unveiled signage for the Xfinity Mobile Arena, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers selected McCain with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft out of Duke. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 36 games with the Blue Devils.



McCain, 21, was exceeding expectations to begin his NBA career last season before he suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee during a December game against the Indiana Pacers.

In 23 games (eight starts) of the 2024-25 season, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 25.7 minutes per contest while shooting 46% from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range.

76ers’ All-Star Trio Played Just 14 Games Together

Prior to his injury, McCain worked his way into the starting rotation and earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in November. He recorded season highs of 34 points and 10 assists at Cleveland on Nov. 13.

However, McCain joined the Sixers’ All-Star trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George on the sidelines for large chunks of the season due to injuries.

Maxey, Embiid, and George played 14 games together, went 7-7 in those appearances, and accounted for just 11.2% of total possessions. As a result, coach Nick Nurse used a league-high 55 different starting lineups.

The 76ers finished 24-58, including a 5-31 stretch to close out the season. Approximately 77% ($146 million) of their payroll is tied up in Maxey, Embiid, and George, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Sixers play Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 in the preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

Philadelphia opens its season Oct. 22 on the road against the Boston Celtics.