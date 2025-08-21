NBA

76ers' Jared McCain was 'sad' the team did not re-sign Guerschon Yabusele

After a disastrous 2024-25 season, the 76ers are trying to stay optimistic for next year. The team finished 24-58 last season, the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. 

Last season, Philadelphia lost several players due to long-term injuries. One of them was rookie SG Jared McCain. He suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and needed season-ending surgery. Recently, McCain spoke with “Sixers on SI” and mentioned his disappointment with the Sixers this offseason. McCain is reportedly “sad” that the team was not able to re-sign Guerschon Yabusele.

Guerschon Yabusele was one of Jared McCain’s favorite teammates


With the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the 76ers selected Jared McCain out of Duke. As a rookie, he played in 23 games and made eight starts for Philadelphia. In December, McCain suffered a torn meniscus. Unfortunately, McCain needed season-ending surgery and missed 59 total games for the Sixers. He averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Additionally, McCain was shooting a solid .383% from beyond the arc as a rookie. Jared McCain recently spoke with “Sixers of SI” and discussed why he is “sad” this offseason. The 21-year-old said he’s upset that the 76ers were not able to re-sign Guerschon Yabusele. Instead, the Sixers let him walk, and he signed with the Knicks.

Jared McCain mentioned how he gravitated toward Yabusele and was always picking his brain for advice. Guerschon Yabusele was a quality role player for the 76ers in 2024-25. After being away from the NBA for four seasons, Yabusele got a chance with the Sixers last year and capitalized. He played in 70 of their 82 games and made 43 starts. Yabusele averaged a career-high 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

This offseason, Guerschon Yabusele was reportedly “low-balled” by 76ers GM Daryl Morey. Yabusele said he would have returned to Philadelphia if the money was right. Despite the offer being low, Yabusele has no hard feelings toward the 76ers. They were the team that gave him a second chance in the NBA. For that, he is grateful, but will play for a new team in 2025-26.