76ers’ Jared McCain will be re-evaluated in four weeks after having thumb surgery

Just last week, 76ers guard Jared McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb. Not ideal as the 2025-26 regular season is just weeks away. On Tuesday, McCain had surgery to repair his thumb.

An unfortunate injury for the 21-year-old shortly ahead of the 2025-26 season. The team announced that Jared McCain has undergone successful surgery on his thumb and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. That means McCain will miss the start of the 2025-26 season for the 76ers.

Jared McCain will be re-evaluated in four weeks due to his thumb injury



With the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the 76ers selected Jared McCain out of Duke. As a rookie, McCain played in 23 games and made eight starts. He suffered an unfortunate meniscus tear on December 13. Jared McCain missed the remainder of the regular season for Philadelphia. In 23 games, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He shot an impressive .383% from beyond the arc.

Jared McCain worked incredibly hard to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season. However, the former first-round pick suffered an injury during a workout last week. He had a UCL tear in his right thumb and had the procedure done at the Hospital for Special Surgery. It was performed by Dr. Michelle Carson. McCain had a successful surgery, and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The Sixers announced that Jared McCain has had surgery to repair the UCL in his right thumb, and that he will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks. pic.twitter.com/asrmYDmDM7 — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) October 1, 2025

Sadly, Jared McCain will miss the start of Philadelphia’s 2025-26 campaign. Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey is confident that McCain will return to the lineup with no limitations. He noted that Jared McCain is an extremely positive person and works incredibly hard. Last season, Jared McCain proved to be ready for the NBA. He scored a career-high 34 points on November 13 vs. the Cavaliers.

In 15 of his 23 games for the 76ers in 2024-25, Jared McCain scored double-digit points. That included eight games with at least 20+ points and two games with 30+. The 76ers have several guards who will be in their rotation this season. Tyress Maxey and VJ Edgecombe could be Philadelphia’s starting backcourt. Where will Jared McCain fit in when he is back from injury? Edgecombe has the length and explosiveness to play SF. That could allow McCain to be part of the starting lineup. Their season opener is Wednesday, October 22, vs. the Celtics.