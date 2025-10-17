76ers’ Joel Embiid Reportedly Not Playing In Back-To-Back Games

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid reportedly will not be playing in back-to-backs games during 2025-26 season, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Joel Embiid, he’s been looking good in practice,” Haynes said. “People that I’ve spoke spoken with, have said he’s turning the corner, and he’s turned the corner so much, and before I get to that real quick again Embiid went through a surgical procedure in April, left knee, and that is something that’s been problematic for the last couple of years, but for him, but he’s turned the corner, and sources related to me that he might make his preseason debut tomorrow as well, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

Could Joel Embiid make his preseason debut tomorrow night vs. the Timberwolves?@ChrisBHaynes reports the latest on his recovery 📣 pic.twitter.com/rfXXBFPstB — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 17, 2025



“And now I want to say this one, because I want to caution people when you’re talking about Embiid. So then it does look good for him making the season opener,” Haynes continued.

“But when he does return, I am told that he will be on a tight schedule. So just because when he returns, it doesn’t mean that he’s going to be an everyday available player, they’re going to be very cautious throughout the rest of the season with him.

“… Based off of what I’m hearing right now, I’ll be very surprised if he’s playing them back to back. They made it very clear to me. Make it clear he will be on a very tight schedule. They will be cautious with him throughout the rest of the season.”

Joel Embiid Was Limited To 19 Games Last Season

Embiid has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his NBA career. He played in just 39 games during the 2023-24 campaign and suffered a torn lateral meniscus that lingered into last season, limiting him to only 19 games.

Last season, Embiid averaged 23.8 points per game, his fewest since the 2019-20 season, and 8.2 rebounds, the 7-footer’s fewest since his rookie year in 2016-17.

In Embiid’s final two games last season, the strain of his knee injury appeared to be too much for him, as the Kansas product scored 15 or fewer points in back-to-back games for the first time since May 2021.

The former NBA MVP underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April.

“I feel pretty good,” Embiid said last month during Sixers media day. “I think we’ve made a lot of progress over the last couple of months. We’ve got a plan in place, trying to check all the boxes, just taking it day-by-day.

“Everything is on schedule. There’s not necessarily an expectation. It’s all about making sure everything is right and doing everything right and then going from there. Obviously, the goal is to play consistently and not be the position that we were last year.”

Last September, Embiid signed a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension that guarantees the former first-rounder a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season.