76ers, Justin Edwards Agree to Three-Year Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers intend to sign forward Justin Edwards to a three-year contract after declining his $1.9 million team option, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday.

The 76ers and Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul and Josh Hairston negotiated the new deal for Edwards, who will receive two guaranteed years on the new deal, sources said.

Per Spotrac, Edwards will now earn $2 million next season after the 76ers declined his 2025-26 club option. He made just $425,619 during his rookie 2024-25 season.

His deal could include a team option in the third year, as that would give the Sixers the ability to make him a restricted free agent in 2027 instead of allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

Contracts cannot be officially signed until July 6.

Edwards, who turns 22 in December, went undrafted out of the University of Kentucky last summer and signed a two-way contract with the Sixers.

Edwards Saw His Minutes Increase On An Injury-Plagued Roster

After emerging as a key rotation player amid injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, his two-way deal was converted into a regular contract after the trade deadline in February.

“I think the biggest thing … is he fits a need and a role for our team right now,” head coach Nick Nurse said on Feb. 6. “We need a wing, we need a defender, we need an opportunity scorer. … He works really hard on D.

“He seems to make the right plays on offense, whether it’s catch and shoot or catch and beat the closeout, or just swing the ball. “And again, I like his energy and enthusiasm. He’s really trying to do everything at a super-high effort level, which is a great place to start when you’re young.”

In 44 games (26 starts), Edwards averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 26.3 minutes per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point territory.

He scored a season-high 25 points in a 118-102 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 14 and in a 128-120 road defeat against Sacramento Kings on March 21.

Andre Drummond Exercised His $5 Million Player Option For 2025-26

Since 77%, or approximately $146 million, of Philadelphia’s payroll is tied up in Embiid, George, and Maxey, the Sixers lack roster flexibility. The Sixers’ offseason finances will also be impacted by contract decisions for Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Drummond picked up his $5 million player option for the 2025-26 season on Friday, per Charania. With Embiid sidelined for most of the season, Drummond played nearly 19 minutes per game across 40 contests (23 starts).

He averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field. His option was picked up after the 76ers drafted Auburn big man Johni Broome in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft.

76ers Would Gain $1.5 Million In Flexibility If Gordon Declines His Option

If Gordon and Oubre Jr. also opt in prior to June 29, the Sixers are right at the luxury tax and $7.5 million below the first apron. Those two have player options for next season worth a combined $12 million.

The 76ers would gain an additional $1.5 million in flexibility if Gordon declines his option and then re-signs at a lower number. They do have $9.5 million in nonguaranteed contracts and the team options of Ricky Council IV, Jared Butler, and Lonnie Walker IV.

The 2025 NBA free agency period begins June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.