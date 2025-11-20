76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. To Miss At Least 2 Weeks With LCL Sprain

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left knee, the team announced before Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. An MRI revealed a strain to the LCL, which will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Hyperextended His Left Knee In Detroit

Oubre exited last Friday’s 114-105 loss in Detroit due to a hyperextension of his left knee. He finished with three points, one rebound, one assist, and two steals in 15 minutes of action.

Through 12 games (all starts) with the Sixers this season, Oubre has averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and a career-high 34.8 minutes per outing.

Oubre appeared in 60 games (57 starts) with the Sixers last season, averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds to go with career highs of 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.6 minutes per contest.

Although the former first-rounder shot just 29.3% from beyond the arc, Oubre was one of the 76ers’ most reliable scoring wings last season. He recorded a season-high 30 points at Brooklyn on Feb. 12.

In April, Oubre told reporters that he enjoys playing in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I’m a Philadelphia 76er. I’m blessed to be a part of this organization, [and] I’m here in front of you guys right now,” Oubre said on April 13, ahead of the Sixers’ regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls.

Oubre Could Leave 76ers Next Summer

Per Spotrac, Oubre is on an expiring two-year, $16.36 million contract. His $8.38 million player option for this season was exercised back in June.

He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Oubre, who turns 30 on Dec. 9, is currently in his 11th NBA campaign and third year with Philadelphia. He has also played for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Charlotte Hornets.

The Sixers have dealt with multiple injuries already this season but recently welcomed Paul George back into the rotation following his recovery from offseason knee surgery.

Trendon Watford has been among the standout players stepping up amid frontcourt injuries, averaging a career-high 21.3 minutes per game while shooting 41.7% from 3-point territory, also a career best.

The 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.