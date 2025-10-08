76ers Legend Allen Iverson Says He’s Been Sober For 6 Months

Philadelphia 76ers icon Allen Iverson revealed he has been sober for six months.

Appearing on CBS Mornings with Maurice DuBois, Iverson said “one of the best decisions I ever made in my life” was to stop drinking six months ago.

“When you get drunk, you’re not how you usually are,” he continued. “The more and more I see it on other people, the more and more it made me happy about the decision.”

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson was a basketball phenom in the 90s and early 2000s, matching his signature speed and athleticism on the court with his fashion choices, which put him at odds with the league's commissioner and other players. In his new memoir, "Misunderstood,"…



When Stephen A. Smith was working for The Philadelphia Inquirer in March 2010, multiple people within the NBA expressed concern that Iverson “will either drink himself into oblivion or gamble his life away.”

Iverson’s gambling problem reportedly led to his banishment from casinos in Detroit and Atlantic City, N.J., according to Smith. The report also came as Iverson was dealing with “significant personal problems.”

He posted four messages on social media back then, acknowledging he was going through “some very tough times.”

“To my fans: You all know that my life isn’t perfect. I am going through some very tough times right now, like I am sure that we all do from time to time,” Iverson wrote. “However, I will stand tall like always with ‘rhino’ thick skin.”

Iverson’s wife, Tawana, filed for divorce March 4, the same day the 76ers announced the All-Star guard would not return for the rest of the season.

In the divorce filing, made in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Tawana Iverson said the couple’s 8½-year marriage is “irretrievably broken” and sought full custody of the family’s five children, child support, and alimony.

Prior to revealing he has been sober for six months, Iverson told DuBois that his infamous “practice” rant “wasn’t funny” to him when it originally took place because of the issues going on in his personal life.

76ers Selected Allen Iverson No. 1 Overall In 1996 NBA Draft

Iverson, 50, played 14 years in the NBA after the Sixers selected him No. 1 overall in the 1996 draft out of Georgetown. He won Rookie of the Year and MVP with the 76ers.

The 2009-10 season was Iverson’s last in the NBA. He did have a brief stint in Turkey with Besiktas in 2010-11 before officially retiring from professional basketball in January 2013.

In 914 career NBA regular-season games (901 starts), he averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals, and 41.1 minutes per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field, 31.3% from deep, and 78% at the foul line.

Iverson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, and his No. 3 jersey was retired by the 76ers in March 2014. The Virgnia native was also named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in October 2021.