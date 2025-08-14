76ers’ Nick Nurse revealed a murky injury update for Joel Embiid

Trust the process. That’s what Philadelphia 76ers fans have been told in the era of Joel Embiid. It’s been a rough decade for the Sixers. Despite several playoff appearances, the team has nothing to show for it.

Last season, Embiid played in just 19 games for Philadelphia. The former league MVP underwent surgery to repair his meniscus in April. Midway through August, there are concerns about Embiid’s timeline. In an interview with Brian T. Smith of talkSPORT, Nurse said he is unsure if Joel Embiid will be ready for the start of training camp. Not what 76ers fans wanted to hear.

How many games will Joel Embiid play in 2025-26?

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse is overseas in Manchester, England, this week. This is part of the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program. While across the pond, Nurse had an interview with Brian T. Smith of talkSPORT radio. He was asked about the recovery timeline for his all-star center, Joel Embiid. Nurse shared that several decisions have to be made before he can answer if Embiid will be ready for training camp.

The 31-year-old had meniscus surgery in April. That was the same knee he had a procedure on 14 months prior. Additionally, Nick Nurse said that Embiid is working “very, very hard” to be prepared for the upcoming season. Over the last two seasons, Embiid has played in 58 games for Philadelphia. In that time, he’s missed 106 games.

For the 76ers to have a successful 2025-26 season, they need Embiid to be available. Recently, NBA insider Brett Siegel spoke with an anonymous medical staffer from an NBA team. They shared that only a few players have returned to form after multiple surgeries on the same body part. The staffer doubts whether Embiid can come anywhere close to his MVP form again.

If Embiid cannot stay healthy, it could be the end of his NBA career. In late July, NBA insider Keith Pompey reported that he believes Joel Embiid knows “the end is near.” Staying healthy has been an uphill battle for the seven-time all-star. This offseason, there are reports that the 7ers regret signing Embiid to a long-term contract. Can the former MVP center bounce back and play 60+ games for Philadelphia?