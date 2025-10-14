76ers Optimistic About Joel Embiid’s Knee Injury Recovery

The Philadelphia 76ers are still hoping superstar center Joel Embiid will make a full recovery from knee surgery and go back to posting consistent numbers as a former NBA MVP and five-time All-NBA member.

76ers Have Not Given Up On Joel Embiid

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Monday on his Hoop Collective podcast the Sixers are staying positive about Embiid’s injury recovery and rehabilitative program ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“There’s optimism from the 76ers,” he said starting at the 11:44 mark. “You talk to their executives, coaches, there’s optimism. But I mean, what am I supposed to take with Joel Embiid optimism? He’ll be playing when he’s playing. So, that was a positive sign.”



Embiid has faced several Injuries throughout his NBA career. He played in just 39 games during the 2023-24 campaign and suffered a torn lateral meniscus that lingered into last season, limiting him to only 19 games.

“I feel pretty good,” Embiid said last month during Sixers media day. “I think we’ve made a lot of progress over the last couple of months. We’ve got a plan in place, trying to check all the boxes, just taking it day-by-day.

“Everything is on schedule. There’s not necessarily an expectation. It’s all about making sure everything is right and doing everything right and then going from there. Obviously, the goal is to play consistently and not be the position that we were last year.”

Embiid Signed Multi-Year Extension Last September

Last season, Embiid averaged 23.8 points per game, his fewest since the 2019-20 season, and 8.2 rebounds, the 7-footer’s fewest since his rookie year in 2016-17.

In Embiid’s final two games last season, the strain of his knee injury was most noticeable, as the Kansas product scored 15 or fewer points in back-to-back games for the first time since May 2021.

He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the 76ers committed $800 million to Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Embiid during the 2024 offseason. Approximately 77%, or $146 million, of last season’s payroll was tied up to its All-Star trio.

Last September, Embiid signed a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension that guarantees the former first-rounder a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season.

Embiid also declined his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season prior to inking his new contract extension. He will earn $69 million in the final year of the new deal, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.