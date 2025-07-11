76ers’ Paul George said rookie VJ Edgecombe reminds him of a ‘young’ Jimmy Butler

In the 2025 NBA draft, the 76ers had the third overall pick. Dallas selected Cooper Flagg with the first pick, and San Antonio followed by drafting Dylan Harper.

There was speculation Ace Bailey would be the third selection in 2025. However, Philadelphia went with Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe. In his first summer league game for the Sixers, Edgecombe had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Recently, his veteran teammate, Paul George, had high praise for the young SG. George said that VJ Edgecombe reminds him of a “young” Jimmy Butler.

How quickly will VJ Edgecombe adapt to playing in the NBA?

"VJ showed flashes of stardom." PG was impressed by new teammate VJ Edgecombe's Summer League debut

Coming out of Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, VJ Edgecombe committed to play at Baylor. The Bahamanian native played one season for head coach Scott Drew. Edgecombe played and started 33 of the team’s 35 games. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. The 19-year-old has noticeable speed, bounce, and athleticism. This allows Edgecombe to consistently fly above the rim for highlight dunks.

The rookie SG needs to work on his ball-handling and scoring efficiency as he takes the next step in his career. In Philadelphia’s first summer league game, VJ Edgecombe had 28 points and 10 rebounds. His teammate, Paul George, was impressed with what he saw from the third-overall pick in this year’s draft class. When speaking on the Podcast P with Paul George, the Sixers’ veteran forward said VJ Edgecombe reminds him of a “young” Jimmy Butler.

VJ Edgecombe dazzled in his #NBASummer debut for the @sixers! 28 points

10 rebounds

4 assists

2 blocks

To begin his NBA career, Jimmy Butler was the 30th pick by the Bulls in 2011. Butler played his first six years with Chicago. The veteran SF has developed into a multi-time all-star who has created a strong reputation for himself. Paul George sees similarities between Butler and his rookie SG. He specifically mentioned how both players like to work in the mid-range and have a noticeable edge to them. Paul George has high expectations for VJ Edgecombe.

At six-foot-five, VJ Edgecombe could begin his career at SF for the 76ers. This would allow him to continue to be a high-flying slasher with incredible athleticism. The rookie is joining a team with several established players. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will carry the scoring load for Philadelphia. Paul George is a solid third option. This will allow Edgecombe to develop and not be pressured as the team’s top scoring option. He’s set up for success in his first season with the 76ers.