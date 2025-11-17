76ers’ Paul George Upgraded To Questionable Against Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers star forward Paul George has been upgraded to questionable for Monday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports.

Paul George Slated To Return From Offseason Knee Surgery

George has missed the Sixers’ first 12 games as he looks to finally make his return from offseason knee surgery. This marks the first time he has been listed as questionable on the injury report.

Neubeck also noted that George was a full participant in Philadelphia’s practice on Sunday.

George, who is set to enter his 16th NBA season, joined the 76ers last summer on a four-year, $212 million contract. His deal includes a $56.58 million player option for 2027-28 and a 15% trade bonus.

The 35-year-old is coming off his least productive season since 2011-12 with the Indiana Pacers. With Philadelphia last season, he averaged just 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in only 41 games.

The 76ers signed George during the 2024 offseason to form a Big Three alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Embiid, however, played in just 19 games due to a left knee injury, while Maxey missed 30 games due to hamstring, hand, and finger injuries.

In total, the Big Three missed 134 combined games. Embiid, Maxey, and George played 14 games (they were 7-7) together and 11.2% of total possessions.

As a result, coach Nick Nurse rolled out a league-high 55 different starting lineups. To make matters worse, the 76ers committed $800 million to their superstar trio.

76ers Need George To Take Pressure Off Tyrese Maxey

More importantly, the 76ers need George back as soon as possible because Maxey is having an All-NBA start to the season. They cannot afford another injury. He’s averaging career highs of 32 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and a whopping 40.3 minutes per contest.

The Sixers only need George to be a secondary scorer at this stage of his career.

Philadelphia could also be without Kelly Oubre Jr. for an extended period. He suffered an LCL injury in his left knee in Friday night’s loss to the Detroit Pistons and has been ruled out for Monday’s game.

In other news, Trendon Watford was a limited participant in Sunday’s practice, and the fifth-year wing is among the players who has filled in for George.

Watford has started the past four games and is averaging 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per outing.

The Sixers have gone 7-5 this season without George.