76ers, Quentin Grimes Have Made No Progress On New Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers have had “little to no movement” in contract discussions between the front office and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko and Tony Jones. Both sides are still “hoping to continue communication in the coming days,” per Iko and Jones.

76ers Are Almost Certain They Will Keep Quentin Grimes

The Sixers are “almost certain” they are going to retain him, and they even squashed all of the latest rumors of potential sign-and-trade scenarios, The Athletic duo reported Tuesday.

Grimes, 25, could accept Philadelphia’s $8.7 million qualifying offer, which would allow the former first-rounder to hit unrestricted free agency next summer.

Another option would be for Grimes and the Sixers to work out a sign-and-trade agreement. That scenario is unlikely, as it would require Philadelphia to search for a suitable trade candidate for the four-year veteran.

Grimes appeared in 28 games (25 starts) with the 76ers last season after he was acquired in a Feb. 4 trade with the Dallas Mavericks. He received extended playing time on a Sixers squad that was dealing with injuries to key guards like Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

In 75 games (35 starts) split between the Mavericks and Sixers, Grimes averaged a career-high 14.6 points on 46.7% shooting from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

Per Basketball Reference, Grimes also joined Maxey, Allen Iverson, and Hal Greer as the only guards in Sixers history to average 28.5 points in a 10-game stretch.

Sixers Offseason Moves

Although the 76ers are reportedly shopping veteran center Andre Drummond, they have yet to work out a trade deal. This news came after the 6-foot-11 big man picked up his $5 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

On Monday afternoon, the 76ers signed veteran point guard Kyle Lowry to a one-year deal, which will allow the former Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova star to play a 20th season in the NBA.

The Sixers also signed power forward Trendon Watford and veteran guard Eric Gordon. They gave a two-way contract to power forward Jabari Walker, and they selected VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

In addition, the 76ers signed Trendon Watford to a two-year, $5.3 million deal. Watford, 24, has spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets since entering the league in the 2021-22 season.

The Sixers won’t be as active this year in free agency after they landed Paul George in 2024. Since 77%, or approximately $146 million, of Philadelphia’s payroll is tied up in Joel Embiid, George, and Maxey, the Sixers simply lack cap space.