76ers’ Quentin Grimes predicted to sign a four-year, $67 million deal

To start the 2024-25 season, Quentin Grimes was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. At the deadline, Grimes was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Grimes played in 28 games for the Sixers and made 25 starts.

This offseason, the 25-year-old is a restricted free agent. Philadelphia has reportedly offered Grimes a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer. Dan Favale of Bleacher Report had a strong prediction for Grimes and the 76ers. He believes the team will give Grimes a one-year qualifying offer. Followed by a four-year, $67 million deal. Favale spoke about the ” inevitability” for Grimes to stay with the Sixers.

One source believes Quentin Grimes will sign long-term with the 76ers

When the 76ers were dealing with several injuries near the end of 2024-25, Quentin Grimes stepped up massively for Philadelphia. It was already a season lost to injury, but the 25-year-old SG was producing for the Sixers. After he was traded to the team from Dallas, Grimes played in 28 games and made 25 starts. Averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

This offseason, the former first-round pick is a restricted free agent. NBA insiders like Jake Fischer believe that Quentin Grimes is a “top priority” for the 76ers. Fischer believes Grimes will sign the one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer. However, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale is taking it a step further.

He’s predicting that Quentin Grimes will sign a four-year, $67 million extension with the Sixers. Favale believes signing the qualifying offer leads to “inevitability” of Grimes being signed long-term. This is purely a prediction from Dan Favale, but it’s a strong one. A four-year, $67 million deal puts Grimes slightly ahead of the mid-level exception.

After seeing what Grimes did at the end of last season, it would be hard to see the 76ers let him walk after 2025-26. With the injury history they’ve had in the past, Quentin Grimes was a reliable player late in 2024-25. Having his depth in the back court moving forward would be valuable for the 76ers.