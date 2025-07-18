76ers’ restricted free agent Quentin Grimes remains unsigned this offseason

This offseason, 76ers SG Quentin Grimes has fallen victim to restricted free agency. He’s one of several players from the 2021 draft class who remain unsigned for the same reason.

That includes Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Cam Thomas. Grimes was a key player for the Sixers late in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 21.9 points per game with Philadelphia. In a short amount of time, he proved how valuable he can be on their roster. Will the 76ers be able to sign Quentin Grimes to a long-term deal this offseason?

Quentin Grimes will review all of his options as a restricted free agent

With the 25th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the LA Clippers selected Quentin Grimes out of Houston. Immediately, the Clippers traded the draft rights of Grimes to New York, and that’s where he started his career. He played the first two seasons of his career for the Knicks before they traded him in 2023-24 to the Detroit Pistons. Following six games with the Pistons, Detroit traded Grimes in the 2024 offseason to the Mavericks.

The 25-year-old started the 2024-25 season with Dallas. He played 47 games for the Mavs and made 12 starts before he was traded to the 76ers. Philadelphia was dealing with several injuries, and Grimes quickly became the team’s #1 scoring option. In 28 games played and 25 starts, Grimes averaged 21.9 points per game on .469% shooting from the field.

Following that production with the Sixers, Quentin Grimes remains a restricted free agent this offseason. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Grimes is seeking a deal worth $25 million per season. With Joel Embiid and Paul George’s contracts on the roster, that type of deal is not realistic for Grimes this offseason. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps said on the Hoop Collective Podcast that he anticipates Grimes will have a two-to-three-year deal just over the mid-level exception.

Quentin Grimes could pursue a sign-and-trade this offseason. However, those option seems unlikely as most free agents have found a home. One move Grimes could pull this offseason is by signing a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer. While this wouldn’t be a long-term deal, it would allow Grimes to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Will Grimes prioritize signing a long-term deal with the Sixers or becoming an unrestricted free agent in the future?