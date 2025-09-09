During his latest Bleacher Report live stream, NBA insider Jake Fischer said the Philadelphia 76ers may be considering a salary-dump deal to give them more cap space to re-sign restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.

“There has been buzz all summer long about the Sixers looking to potentially move one of, if not both, Andre Drummond and/or Kelly Oubre,” Fischer said.

“If they are able to find a deal for one of those two guys as we get closer to camp, that would open up some more wiggle room for Philadelphia to be able to pay Grimes a little bit more [money].”

76ers Attempted To Trade Andre Drummond In July

Per Spotrac, both Drummond ($5 million) and Oubre ($8.38 million) exercised their player options for the 2025-26 season and will be unrestricted free agents next offseason.

The Sixers were reportedly shopping Drummond back in early July after the former first-rounder picked up his option, but a trade deal was never reached, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

With Joel Embiid sidelined for most of the 2024-25 season, Drummond played nearly 19 minutes per game across 40 contests (23 starts). He averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Drummond signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the 76ers last summer. He is in his second stint in Philadelphia after also spending the first half of the 2021-22 season with the team before going to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the James Harden trade.

Sixers Hope To Re-Sign Grimes After Losing Guerschon Yabusele

Meanwhile, Oubre appeared in 60 games (57 starts) with the Sixers last season, averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds to go with career highs of 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.6 minutes per contest.

Despite shooting just 29.3% from beyond the arc, Oubre remained one of Philadelphia’s most reliable scoring wings. He recorded a season-high 30 points at Brooklyn on Feb. 12.

However, a trade is necessary for the Sixers at this point, as the team cannot afford to lose Grimes. The 76ers extended an $8.7 million qualifying offer to the veteran guard earlier this offseason.

Last season, Grimes averaged a career-high 22.4 points and shot 47.7% from the field and joined Tyrese Maxey, Allen Iverson, and Hal Greer as the only Sixers guards to average 28.5 points in a 10-game stretch.

Philadelphia must re-sign Grimes after the team failed to bring back breakout star forward Guerschon Yabusele, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the New York Knicks in free agency.

Roughly 77%, or approximately $146 million, of the Sixers’ payroll is tied up in Embiid, Maxey, and Paul George, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.