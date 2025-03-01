76ers Shut Down Joel Embiid For Rest of Season

The Philadelphia 76ers said Friday that superstar center Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the regular season as he and the team continue to look for a long-term solution for a lingering left knee injury.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid Underwent A New Round Of Imaging On Monday, Has Been Consulting Top Specialists

Embiid had increased swelling in the knee following a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. The 7-footer also underwent a new round of imaging on Monday to determine why his knee has not responded well to the treatment protocols he has received this season.

This is the Sixers’ official statement:

“The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee. After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.



“We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

The 76ers and Embiid consulted with dozens of doctors and specialists to determine the best path forward for the seven-time All-Star. Throughout the course of the season, Embiid has tried to play through pain in his knee, hoping it would improve with better conditioning.

Embiid’s Left Knee Pain And Swelling Have Increased

However, Joel Embiid also received several injections throughout the season, in efforts to reduce the swelling and discomfort enough to allow him to play and be available for the Sixers. Instead of improving as he played more, the pain and swelling have only increased.

Embiid played just 39 games last season after tearing the meniscus in his knee. His left knee has been a problem since January of 2024, when he sustained a lateral meniscus injury.

The former first-rounder underwent surgery in early February, came back in early April, was part of Philadelphia’s playoff run, and then won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team over the summer.

He acknowledged earlier this month that he didn’t have enough time to recover after surgery. That was evident on the court. Philadelphia went just 7-8 this season when Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all played together.

76ers Have Had $164.21 Million Worth Of Player Salaries Sidelined Throughout Most Of The 2024-25 Season

More importantly, the Philadelphia 76ers have had $164.21 million worth of player salaries sidelined throughout most of the season — that’s approximately 88.58% of the organization’s payroll, according to HoopsHype.

In September, Joel Embiid signed a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension that guarantees the former MVP a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season.

Embiid also declined his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season prior to inking the new contract extension. He will earn $69 million in the final year of the new deal, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Despite not playing back-to-backs, Embiid was still never healthy for any sustained period of time this campaign. He played in only 19 games, meaning he has missed 39 of Philadelphia’s 58 games.

In Saturday’s loss, Embiid was slow to get up late in the third quarter when he lost the ball and fell to the court. The Kansas product was then benched in the fourth after he scored just 14 points in 31 minutes and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

Joel Embiid Scored 15 Or Fewer Points In Consecutive Games For The First Time Since May 2021

In Embiid’s final two games this season, the strain of the knee injury was noticeable as Embiid scored 15 or fewer points in back-to-back contests for the first time since May 2021.

The Sixers’ 2024-25 season seemed doomed from the start. It began with a league investigation into the player participation policy, which later resulted in a $100,000 fine for the organization’s public comments from president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Nick Nurse that did not accurately reflect Embiid’s health issues with his knee.

In addition, the NBA then issued a three-game suspension to Embiid in early November for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the locker room after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 76ers (20-38) have lost nine straight games and 11 of their past 12 contests. But this could be good news for the Sixers, since they broke a tie with the Brooklyn Nets and have sole possession of the sixth-worst record in the NBA.

Philadelphia’s 2025 first-round pick is top-six protected, but it goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it lands outside the top six.

If the 76ers finish sixth in the lottery standings, they would have approximately a 45.8% chance of hanging onto their first-rounder. Those odds would increase to about 64% if they drop to the fifth-worst record.