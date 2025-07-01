76ers Trade Rumors: Sixers Shopping Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly shopping veteran center Andre Drummond, who picked up his $5 million player option for the 2025-26 season last week.

“If I were a Philly Sixers fan, I would be looking out for Andre Drummond. The Sixers have been trying to move him over the last 24 hours. Let’s see if they get it done,” The Athletic’s Tony Jones posted to X on Monday night.

Andre Drummond Saw More Playing Time With Joel Embiid Sidelined

With Embiid sidelined for most of the 2024-25 season, Drummond played nearly 19 minutes per game across 40 contests (23 starts). He averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Drummond signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the 76ers last summer. He is in his second stint in Philadelphia after also spending the first half of the 2021-22 season with the team before going to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the James Harden trade.

His option was picked up after the Sixers drafted Auburn big man Johni Broome in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft. Philadelphia also signed forward Justin Edwards to a three-year contract after declining his $1.9 million team option.

Edwards’ deal could include a team option in the third year, as that would give the 76ers the ability to make him a restricted free agent in 2027 instead of allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

76ers Lose Guerschon Yabusele In NBA Free Agency

On the first day of NBA free agency, the Sixers signed Trendon Watford to a two-year, $5.3 million deal. Watford, 24, has spent the last two seasons with the Nets since entering the league in the 2021-22 season.

The Sixers won’t be as active this year in free agency after they landed Paul George in 2024. Since 77%, or approximately $146 million, of Philadelphia’s payroll is tied up in Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers lack roster flexibility.

The 76ers were rumored to trade down from the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, moving George and his four-year, $212 million contract to get a deal done. In the end, of course, that never happened.

But the Sixers are hoping to bring back guard Quentin Grimes, who is a restricted free agent. Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly picked up his player option for the 2025-26 season on Sunday.

Philadelphia, however, was not able to bring back breakout star forward Guerschon Yabusele, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the New York Knicks as an unrestricted free agent.