76ers’ VJ Edgecombe believes his playmaking is being overlooked as a rookie

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin



Updated13 minutes ago on October 07, 2025

The 2025-26 season will be telling for the Philadelphia 76ers. If the team cannot stay healthy, the Sixers may have to make the tough decision of hitting a massive rebuild. 

Philadelphia cannot justify having Joel Embiid and Paul George on their roster if they’re not available. While the team is at a crossroads, they still have young talent for the next generation. That includes rookie VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor. Recently, the young guard was asked where he feels underrated heading into his first season. Edgecombe responded and said he is being overlooked as a playmaker for the 2025-26 season.

VJ Edgecombe insists he can facilitate for his teammates in the NBA


With the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor. The 20-year-old played one season for the Bears before he took his talents to the pros. In college, Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Coming out of college, many scouts believed that VJ Edgecombe’s primary trait was scoring. While that is not exactly wrong, Edgecombe believes he is being overlooked as a passer.

That would be a massive bonus for the Philadelphia 76ers. VJ Edgecombe still has a lot to learn in the NBA. He can lean on his teammate Tyrese Maxey for help. Both players had similar careers in college. It’s easy to see VJ Edgecombe adjust quickly to life in the NBA. As a rookie, Tyrese Maxey only made eight starts for the 76ers. Expect to see head coach Nick Nurse use Edgecombe as a full-time starter in 2025-26.


Ahead of his rookie season, VJ Edgecombe believes he is being overlooked as a playmaker for the 76ers. The 20-year-old said, “I can facilitate and set my teammates up in ways that people might not expect from me.” Despite only averaging 3.2 assists per game in college, Edgecombe insists he can elevate his playmaking further. Philadelphia opens the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, October 22, vs. the Boston Celtics.