76ers’ Wells Fargo Center Renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers’ home arena, Wells Fargo Center, officially transitioned to the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday, according to a press release from Comcast.

76ers’ New Naming Rights Agreement Runs Through 2031

Comcast unveiled new signage on the outside of the arena Tuesday morning. The new naming rights agreement with Comcast Spectacor will last through 2031.

“Philadelphia is home to the most passionate fans in the country, and that competitive spirit is a perfect complement to the Xfinity Mobile brand,” said Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast.

The arena is the home of the Sixers, the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, and the NLL’s Philadelphia Wings. This is the building’s fifth name since opening in 1996 as the CoreStates Center.

Other previous names include First Union Center and Wachovia Center.

“This arena is an anchor in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and broader region,” said Dan Hilferty, Chairman & CEO of Comcast Spectacor.

“As we complete our historic relationship with Wells Fargo, we wanted to ensure that our new partner matched our enthusiasm for delivering world-class service to our fans and guests. We are committed to continuing investing in our venue to ensure we’re at the forefront of technology, innovation, and cutting-edge fan experiences.”

Xfinity Mobile Arena To Have Upgraded Wi-Fi Capabilities

Sixers players Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe were on-site for the unveiling alongside Flyers players Travis Sanheim and Sean Couturier.

Per Gabriela Carroll of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the arena promises to have upgraded Wi-Fi capabilities, with 10 times faster speeds and Wi-Fi coverage in the arena parking lot for tailgaters.

“Alongside our partners at Comcast and Comcast Spectacor, we have a shared vision of strengthening the home court advantage in South Philadelphia, and this announcement is another step in an exciting new chapter together,” said Tad Brown, CEO of the 76ers and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE).

“Xfinity Mobile Arena will offer fans enhanced connectivity and high-speed capabilities to maximize their in-arena experience. By focusing on new and emerging technology, Xfinity Mobile Arena will allow fans to create incredible memories at games, concerts, and live events in the future.”

Comcast first launched Xfinity Mobile to consumers across the nation from its hometown of Philadelphia in 2017. The Xfinity Mobile partnership officially began on Monday.

The Sixers will take the court at Xfinity Mobile Arena for the first time on Oct. 10 for a preseason game. Their regular season home opener is set for Oct. 25, when they will host the Charlotte Hornets.